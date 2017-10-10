After Herald Catches Prison Guards Running Child "Fight Clubs," State Attacks Reporters

No amount of government PR can erase the images the Miami Herald published today. Investigative reporters Carol Marbin Miller and Audra D.S. Burch obtained stomach-churning video of Florida juvenile offenders attacking one another after being groomed as attack mobs by state guards. Scores of surveillance videos show groups of teenage men sucker-punching, stomping, and beating up other kids, breaking noses, eye sockets, and a host of other bones in the process. The Herald uncovered tales of rape, molestation, children beaten to death, and a justice system that let almost every guard involved walk free without consequence.

In response, the state Department of Juvenile Justice released a statement today that effectively boils down to "actually, we're doing a great job." Rather than, say, offer a contrite explanation as to why hard video evidence and scores of witness testimonies show that Florida's juvenile prison system is a humanitarian nightmare, DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly instead attacked the Herald's reporting.

"Today, the Miami Herald published a series of stories about the juvenile justice system in Florida that blatantly neglects to recognize DJJ’s years of aggressive, innovative reform efforts and nationally recognized success serving Florida’s youth and communities," the department wrote.

Herald Investigations Editor Casey Frank, who oversaw the series, did not immediately respond to a call from New Times about the DJJ's claims. But two things cannot simultaneously be true — videos of kids getting mugged inside old-school, "adult"-style prisons (where adults probably shouldn't be housed anyhow) don't exist in "nationally-successful" prison systems. The Herald outlined a practice by which prison guards routinely "groom" juvenile offenders to attack other kids in exchange for some honey-bun pastries. (The practice is so common it's known as "honey-bunning.")

The Herald said its investigation started in August 2015 after 17-year-old Elorde Revolte was beaten to death by fellow juvenile detainees inside Module 9 of Miami's juvenile lockup. Revolte was beaten on camera, died from internal bleeding, and two of the youths who attacked him said they were egged on by a jail guard. But, according to the Herald, no adult supervisor was ever punished, either by the DJJ or Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

The Herald outlined case after case where guards either ordered kids to beat up other teens, sexually abused children, or watched kids die due to alleged neglect. Of the 12 children to die in Florida juvenile care since 2000, not a single guard or supervisor has served a day in prison, the Herald reported. (The paper also noted that one guard used a broom handle to beat children so often it was casually referred to as "broomie.")

The litany of nightmarish allegations in the series are too long to fully recount. The Herald noted cases where staffers set up fights and bet on them; instances where the DJJ hired guards who'd formerly been caught having sex with inmates; other cases where guards showed a teen pornography and watched him "fondle himself," raped a transgender inmate, had sex with a child detainee in a closet, and abused one female detainee by using her head as a "toilet plunger." One Broward County youth counselor was allegedly so brazen about having sex with teen inmates she became known as the "cradle robber." In the 12 deaths the Herald noted, it seems children died due to state negligence.

Perhaps just as importantly, the Herald notes that the juvenile detention system doesn't seem to make society safer or really help anyone — 45 percent of detainees released in 2015 were convicted of another crime within a single year. In Missouri, that rate was just 10 percent.

Daly and the DJJ didn't actually bother to apologize for any of that. Or to explain why so much of the misconduct has been caught on-camera. Instead, the state detention system just stuck by claims that it has "no tolerance" for bad behavior or youth abuse, even though the Herald series makes it pretty darn clear they do.

"We are 100 percent committed to youth safety and will hold anyone accountable who is not, up to and including the involvement of law enforcement to proceed with criminal prosecution," Daly wrote.

Instead, the state's statement claims the Herald series "omits facts" and "ignores reforms" the system has undergone in the last few years. (Herald reporter Nick Nehamas noted online that many of those reforms only materialized after Marbin Miller started asking questions.)

The state claims that juvenile arrests are at a 30-year low in Florida — but neglects to mention that crime, overall, is at a 30-year-low both state- and country-wide. The DJJ noted that the Pew Charitable Trusts recently gave the Florida child detention system an award for implementing "evidence-based" programming to help reduce teen recidivism.

But the state's claims of unfair reporting don't hold up under the tiniest bit of scrutiny. Even if Florida runs the single-best child-prison system in America, that's not good enough: In 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a statement demanding that "every youth prison in the country" be shuttered. After a litany of child rapes, beatings, and deaths in Florida, it's not hard to see why.

