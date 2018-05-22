Five Reasons to #BoycottPublix Besides Supporting "NRA Sellout" Adam Putnam

Two years later, New Times is still getting hate-mail for telling Floridians in 2016 to "stop loving Publix." You all yelled at us then and called us "carpetbaggers" for pointing out that the beloved grocery chain has abysmal politics. But now, after the Tampa Bay Times detailed the gobs of cash the company is throwing at NRA-loving gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, there's an official #BoycottPublix movement brewing, and we're honestly a little bitter. Now you all realize that Publix isn't the beloved, benevolent multinational corporation you thought it was?

At the Times revealed, Publix and others tied to the company have given $670,000 to Putnam in the last three years. Putnam is running a far-right campaign for governor complete with attacks on the "fake" news media, cash from the state's hated utility and Big Sugar companies, and some terrifyingly white campaign ads. Importantly, Putnam said in 2017 that he was a "proud NRA sellout," before trying to shamefully walk that back after the Parkland school massacre. After the Times article came out, multiple Parkland and Pulse shooting survivors, including David Hogg, demanded that people boycott the grocery chain until Publix stops funneling cash to Putnam.

Publix is now trying to fend off a swarm of horrible PR by insisting it somehow supports Putnam but not the NRA. Frankly, the chain should have faced this battle a long time ago. Farmworkers, for example, have routinely described Publix as indifferent to the dreadful conditions they face picking produce. LGBTQ workers have accused the company repeatedly, over multiple years, of discrimination and harassment.