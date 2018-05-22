Five Reasons to #BoycottPublix Besides Supporting "NRA Sellout" Adam Putnam

Two years later, New Times is still getting hate-mail for telling Floridians in 2016 to "stop loving Publix." You all yelled at us then and called us "carpetbaggers" for pointing out that the beloved grocery chain has abysmal politics. But now, after the Tampa Bay Times detailed the gobs of cash the company is throwing at NRA-loving gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, there's an official #BoycottPublix movement brewing, and we're honestly a little bitter. Now you all realize that Publix isn't the beloved, benevolent multinational corporation you thought it was?
At the Times revealed, Publix and others tied to the company have given $670,000 to Putnam in the last three years. Putnam is running a far-right campaign for governor complete with attacks on the "fake" news media, cash from the state's hated utility and Big Sugar companies, and some terrifyingly white campaign ads. Importantly, Putnam said in 2017 that he was a "proud NRA sellout," before trying to shamefully walk that back after the Parkland school massacre. After the Times article came out, multiple Parkland and Pulse shooting survivors, including David Hogg, demanded that people boycott the grocery chain until Publix stops funneling cash to Putnam.
Publix is now trying to fend off a swarm of horrible PR by insisting it somehow supports Putnam but not the NRA. Frankly, the chain should have faced this battle a long time ago. Farmworkers, for example, have routinely described Publix as indifferent to the dreadful conditions they face picking produce. LGBTQ workers have accused the company repeatedly, over multiple years, of discrimination and harassment.
Here's a primer on why Putnam isn't the only reason to boycott Publix:
1. Publix refuses to join a program guaranteeing farmworkers better wages and sex-harassment protections
If you haven't seen the 2014 documentary Food Chains, quit reading this and got watch it. The film chronicles the Coalition of Immokalee Farmworkers, a labor-rights group in Southwest Florida that formed to protect the rights of people picking produce in the Sunshine State. Tomato and other produce pickers in Florida live in squalor, thanks to the fact that major grocery chains including Publix demand that
To help end this system, the Coalition of Immokalee Farmworkers created a system called the Fair Food Program — major, multinational corporations, including Walmart and Whole Foods, have joined and pledged to pay workers a penny more per pound of tomatoes picked. Since 80 percent of farmworker women report sexual harassment or abuse, companies that join the Fair-Food program also agree to stop buying products from farms where abuse is reported.
Publix refuses to join the program. (Here's their extremely callous statement on that subject.) The company refuses to even speak to the Coalition of Immokalee Farmworkers. The Food Chains film documents a hunger-strike that the coalition held outside Publix's headquarters, which wound up doing zilch to convince the company to join the program. Even after the #MeToo movement took hold, Publix has refused this simple step that can help protect farmworkers from sexual violence.
2. They've been repeatedly accused of being a hostile place for LGBTQ employees
Last January, the LGBTQ community became enraged at the chain, after HIV-positive activist Josh Robbins reported that Publix refused to cover "pre-exposure prophylaxis" (PrEP) drugs that prevent HIV-negative people from contracting the virus. Since HIV is more prevalent among gay men, many doctors encourage them to take the drug to prevent HIV transmission. As it turns out, Publix had no actual reason for refusing to cover the drugs — they simply didn't want
Most people suspect that Publix's reasoning was entirely
3.. The heiress to their founder's fortune hates medical marijuana
Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of company founder George Jenkins, gave $800,000 to a scare-tactics campaign in 2016 that was trying to keep medical marijuana illegal in Florida. This would be bad enough on its face, but it looks even worse when you consider that Publix is also a
4. They've had a hand in fighting against local minimum-wage increases
Publix has, in the past, exerted major influence over the Florida Retail Federation, a pro-corporate, right-wing trade group that really doesn't like when workers in the state of Florida ask for things like "fair wages" or "bargaining rights." After the city of Miami Beach tried to raise its minimum wage to an eventual $13.31 per hour in 2016, the Retail Federation sued — at the time, the Federation's five-member Board of Directors included a Publix executive.
5. They've donated to gun-loving Republicans for years
The Putnam campaign is not even close to the first time Publix or its executives have dumped cash into Republican coffers. Sure, they're donating an
Bet that next Pub Sub might taste a little different from now on.
