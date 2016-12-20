Hey, Florida, It's Time to Stop Blindly Adoring Publix

If a huge company like Best Buy or Walmart had a history of anti-LGBT accusations, fought against Miami Beach's attempt to ban Styrofoam, had ties to someone donating millions against medical marijuana, and helped fight against raising the minimum wage, there would be protests in the streets of Miami.

But despite actually having a hand in all of those things, Publix — Florida's most blindly beloved company — appears to be made of Teflon. The company remains one of the most respected brands in Florida, despite a string of actions this year that should force consumers to pause before shopping there.

Publix is adored in Florida. The Lakeland-based chain is Florida's most valuable home-grown brand (besting even Burger King), and is the most profitable chain of supermarkets in America, according to Forbes. The company is employee-owned (which means its workers get a cut of its stock shares when they start working there) and pulls in more than $30 billion in revenue a year. Forbes regularly names Publix a "great place to work," for reasons that largely stem from its employee-ownership model and its nebulously defined workplace "culture."

Much of the love heaped on Publix comes from its own marketing campaigns. Floridians love repeating the store's "shopping is a pleasure" slogan, and defend the chain from criticism with the relative fervor of Sun Myung Moon devoteés. When the satire website Fark.com tried calling Publix the "Walmart of the South" in 2015, Floridians swarmed the site with angry comments. The chain also leans on schmaltzy commercials around holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas that remind everyone that their grandmothers used to buy cakes and tomatoes at Publix on Christmas Eve.

Within Florida, it's almost impossible to criticize the store without the members of your office/family dinner table/fantasy football league/competitive crocheting circle gasping in awe, crossing themselves, and dousing you in isopropyl alcohol. Yes, Publix franchises tend to be clean, well-lit, and mildly pleasant, but they in no way rival that of a Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, or Wegman's in terms of store design or shopping experience. (Those stores tend to be more expensive and only located in high-income neighborhoods, but that's an argument for another day.)

Publix's food is reasonably priced, but not quite as cheap as a low-cost store like Family Dollar. Publix is simply the boring, lukewarm center of the supermarket industry, but Floridians treat shopping there as if each store sells faberge eggs and ecstasy pills, as opposed to above-average chicken-finger subs.

And, in elevating Publix onto a pedestal the store may or may not deserve, many Floridians continue to ignore the fact that behind the scenes, the company operates just like any other major corporate giant.

For years, Publix has fought accusations of anti-LGBT discrimination. Human Rights Campaign, the national gay rights organization, has said for years that Publix was the only Fortune 1000 company to decline participating in its LGBT-workers-rights survey, and in 2013 gave the chain a zero rating for LGBT friendliness. That year, the gay-rights group Equality Florida told New Times the group has received numerous complaints of anti-LGBT discrimination at Publix.

In 2012, Broward County's Human Rights Board demanded that Publix pay a gay cake decorator $100,000, after the man said he was fired for his sexual orientation. The decision was later overturned, but other gay employees told New Times in 2014 they were denied benefits like bereavement pay when their same-sex partners died, among other complaints. Compared to the company's competitors, Publix took a remarkably long time to offer marriage benefits to same-sex couples.

Farmworkers have also protested against the grocery chain for exploiting workers in poor areas of Southwestern Florida, and Greenpace has repeatedly ranked the supermarket as one of the least-sustainable places to buy fish in America.

But those issues never seem to come up in the numerous, fawning profiles written about the company over the years.

Likewise, the chain, and people close to it, have made a series of bad-faith political decisions in the last year. Carol Jenkins Barnett, the daughter of company founder George Jenkins, donated $800,000 of her family's money to Drug Free Florida, a political action committee that literally spread lies in order to try and scare people into voting down medical marijuana this year.

While Publix said Barnett's donation had nothing to do with the company, critics said Barnett was trying to defend the store's pharmacy business from competition, since doctors in legal-weed states tend to prescribe far fewer doses of painkillers and other prescription drugs. As opiate painkillers continue to stoke the country's heroin crisis, Barnett spent Publix-earned money fighting to keep alternative medicine away from sick people.

The company also spent $1 million this year convincing state lawmakers to stop local governments from banning polystyrene containers, which are harmful for the environment and ocean. A polystyrene ban in Miami Beach barely passed before the state law took effect — and Publix was one of the first businesses fined for breaking the city law.

Now, a massive trade group with major ties to Publix is flexing its political muscle against another Miami Beach ordinance. Last week, the Florida Retail Coalition — whose five-member executive board includes a Publix representative — is suing the city of Miami Beach to stop the barrier island from raising its minimum wage to $13.31 an hour. (The Federation is also suing the city of Coral Gables for trying to ban polystyrene, too.)

For Publix, a company that prides itself on treating workers fairly, getting tied to the lawsuit is a remarkable black eye. Publix's entire "employee-owned," pseudo-pro-labor ethos seems fairly hollow when a trade organization it helps control is throwing legal temper-tantrums because one city in Florida might make retail chains pay their employees enough to pay their rent.

Tasty sub sandwiches can only get you so far.

