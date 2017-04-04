New Recording Paints Damning Picture of Cops Who Shot Charles Kinsey
Moments before North Miami police officer Jonathan
After the shooting, an assistant chief repeatedly lied to the chief, and the city manager Larry Spring ignored vital evidence.
Moreover, the crime scene was mismanaged, and the police department and city government were in disarray and plagued by infighting
Those are among the stunning revelations in an hour-long audio recording of North Miami Police Chief Gary Eugene's interview with Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators, which was obtained by New Times Tuesday.
The shooting in the leg of Kinsey, who was caring for an autistic man, became a national flashpoint in the Black Lives Matter movement thanks to cell phone footage that showed him with his arms in the air, lying on the ground and begging police not to shoot just before he was hit.
The revelations in Eugene's interview raise a burning question: Eight months after the shooting and four months after state investigators closed their probe, why has Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle still not charged anyone involved?
"We are very close to coming to a decision," says Ed Griffith, a spokesperson for Rundle's office.
"It's pretty damning, what’s
After the shooting, union officials justified
"I heard the shooter, Officer Aledda, make a statement to the nature of, 'Be advised, I have
Eugene's description comes in an hour-long interview that centers on the bizarre aftermath of the case. He doesn't pull punches about the state of the department. Eugene, a veteran City of Miami cop who had been sworn in as chief only six days before the Kinsey shooting, says training was lax and infighting rampant.
"The scene was a mess, to be honest with you," he tells investigators of the Kinsey shooting. "People were walking all over the place. Thank God [Kinsey] did not die. I realized I have a problem with the training of my staff. We're talking about some 15 or 16-year veterans, but in North Miami, a 15 or 16-year veteran may have less experience than a two-year cop in Miami."
Fights in the department were so bad, Eugene said, that he worried his own cops wouldn't even be willing to protect each other, much less the community.
"I'm afraid one of them will get shot for God's sake, and someone will call for backup and they'll say, 'I'm not going,' just to tell you how much the animosity is," he said.
Much of Eugene's interview centers around the suspension of
Three days after Kinsey's shooting, North Miami city officials held a press conference announcing that, in addition to
But Eugene tells a very different story in his interview. He says that
Eugene says the trouble started on July 21, three days after the shooting. That's when Juriga came to his office to tell him that
Eugene says he immediately went to Spring and City Attorney Jeff Cazeau and filled them in. They all agreed to suspend
The audio tape, indeed, showed
"I heard the sergeant, who advised earlier that it was a toy, say, 'Hold fire! Hold fire! It was a toy,' trying to stop whoever was doing the shooting," Eugene says. "I said, 'Oh lord.'"
The next morning, Eugene says, he went to Spring's office with the tape to ask the city manager not to suspend
"I said, 'City manager, I'm telling you, listen to this CD and make a decision based on this CD,'" Eugene says. "[Spring] slapped his hand on the desk and said, 'You don't understand what I'm telling you. Get control of your people!'"
Eugene says he nearly quit on the spot. "To be honest, I came close, I nearly let him know that I was about to resign," Eugene says.
Instead, he reviewed department rules and realized that Spring could suspend
That wasn't the only disturbing thing he learned. Eugene says he soon found out that before
Eugene says the whole incident was a wake-up call to him about bad training in the department. He reiterated that the Kinsey crime scene was one of the worst-managed he'd ever seen. "The scene wasn't well prepared. There was no inner perimeter, no outer perimeter, no media staging area, nothing," he says. When he got to the scene, no one briefed him about what had occurred.
Joseph says the police recording shows his client,
"I would say this brings a lot of light on how the city manager and city attorney dealt with the situation. This was political, about PR, rather than finding out what happened," Joseph says. "The chief is in a very precarious spot.
