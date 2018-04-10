NSA-Spying Cheerleader Nelson Is Very Upset About Facebook's Data Privacy

"Let me just cut to the chase. If you and other social media companies do not get your act in order, none of us are going to have any privacy anymore. That is what we are facing," says Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida https://t.co/CbFO899XlU pic.twitter.com/IytyrHjqY5

As the world watched U.S. senators this afternoon grill Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg about how his company handles all the personal data it vacuums up, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) exposed that he's either a massive hypocrite when it comes to data security or simply doesn't understand how computers work.

"Let me just cut to the chase," said Nelson, who is running a heated reelection campaign against GOP governor and dead-eyed shark Rick Scott. "If you and other social media companies do not get your act in order, none of us are going to have any privacy anymore. That is what we are facing."

Zuck is sitting through hearings in D.C. after Facebook admitted personal data from 87 million Americans incorrectly fell into the hands of Cambridge Analytica, an American-British campaign-propaganda contractor. It's absolutely true that Facebook's data-collection processes should be heavily scrutinized and regulated, and Nelson's statement does hold basic truth at its core.