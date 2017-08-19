Dolphin Mall Evacuated After Reports of Shooting Incident

The Dolphin Mall is on lockdown and is currently being evacuated due to a shooting situation, authorities confirmed to New Times late Saturday Witnesses on social media have posted videos of the mall being evacuated as heavily armed police officers secured the area.
Miami-Dade and Sweetwater officers are at the scene following reports of an active shooter in the mall, but had not yet confirmed the shooting as of 10:25 p.m., Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told New Times. He added that there were no victims but that first responders were standing in case of emergency.
Sweetwater Police did not immediately respond to a phone call.
Beginning around 9 p.m., mall workers and patrons reporting hearing gunshots inside the mall near Bass Pro Shops. Workers have since posted online that the mall has been locked down and workers are being told to hide and remain inside their stores as police search for the suspect or suspects.
Police did not say whether the incident is being treated as an act of terror. One user posted online that the "shooting was an argument that got escalated between to parties. This is not a terrorist attack," but police have not yet released an official account.
Social-media users have posted footage of patrons screaming and fleeing the scene of the shooting. There was also a photo posted of a "shooter," but that was quickly discredited. Police were also filmed toting semiautomatic weapons:
#Currently @DolphinMall pic.twitter.com/PzKbtlSpJr— caмιlo (@camilo_1771) August 20, 2017
#19Ago HACE MINUTOS #Pánico en el Dolphin Mall. Hombre dispara. Atacante ha sido arrestado. #Miami pic.twitter.com/hxBes3BffB— #ResistiendoEnVzla (@mariavzla3) August 20, 2017
Así entro la policia al #DolphinMall en #Miami Reportan que hay un policia Herido todas las personas que estaban en el Mall fueron evacuadas pic.twitter.com/v7SB1IbDle— Michael E. Roman (@MichaelRomanEE) August 20, 2017
Un policía fue herido y todos evacuaron. #DolphinMall #Miami pic.twitter.com/oysPnhMEdb— Víctor Loor Bonilla (@victorloorb) August 20, 2017
#dolphinmall The shooting was an argument that got escalated between to parties. This is not a terrorist attack.— Tony Torres (@TonyTorre305) August 20, 2017
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.
Jessica Lipscomb contributed to this report.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!