Dolphin Mall Evacuated After Reports of Shooting Incident

The Dolphin Mall is on lockdown and is currently being evacuated due to a shooting situation, authorities confirmed to New Times late Saturday Witnesses on social media have posted videos of the mall being evacuated as heavily armed police officers secured the area.

Miami-Dade and Sweetwater officers are at the scene following reports of an active shooter in the mall, but had not yet confirmed the shooting as of 10:25 p.m., Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told New Times. He added that there were no victims but that first responders were standing in case of emergency.

Sweetwater Police did not immediately respond to a phone call.