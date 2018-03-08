Winter Music Conference Returns as a Three-Day Event at Faena Forum

After much speculation, Winter Music Conference has announced it will indeed return this year. The storied industry gathering will be a three-day conference at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach. It's smaller in scale than past editions. Last year's conference spanned four days, and it ran six days in 2011.

WMC also seems to be taking full advantage of Miami Music Week's midweek dates, meaning it won't have to compete with the MMW climax: the 24-hour, nonstop partying that happens during the weekend. Not that it matters much to partygoers, because they aren't the conference's target demographic. Instead, WMC is meant for people in the industry — musicians, producers, agents, publicists — who are looking to network. Still, this means a majority of attendees won't have to decide between going to the conference or staying out well past sunrise.