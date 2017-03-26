Ultra Music Festival 2017 Day Two With Dubfire, Cypress Hill, Ice Cube, and the Prodigy

View more photos from day two of Ultra Music Festival 2016 here. Photo by George Martinez

This time of year is supposed to be Miami's dry season. That definitely wasn't the case on the second day of Ultra Music Festival 2017. Gray clouds hung over Bayfront Park eventually drenching the festival.

However, it wasn't exactly like last year's storm. Back then, several performances were scrapped. This year, the show went on. And thank the dance gods for that, because Saturday's lineup was packed with powerhouse performances by Axwell & Ingrosso, Sasha and John Digweed, Dubfire, Ice Cube, the Prodigy, Afrojack, and more. Stages like the Carl Cox Megastructure provided the most coverage from the rain, but attendees made due with whatever could keep them dry. (Ultra even made a killing selling festival-branded ponchos.)

And New Times braved the elements to bring you these highlights from Saturday.

EXPAND Photo by George Martinez

Dubfire at Arcadia Spider

Unlike the Carl Cox stage, the Spider provided virtually no shield from the rain. However, techno fans didn't let that stop them from enjoying Dubfire's set. The Iranian DJ's music was the perfect sound track for the apocalyptic setting that included plenty of standing water even after the skies cleared. And instead of avoiding the muddy mess, the audience kept stomping to the beat. The flames seemed to go into overdrive, which was a welcome surprise thanks to the chill that hung in the air. However, even for all the music, the Spider continued to be the star of the show, which included projection mapping that changed the look of the structure throughout the night. - Jose D. Duran

Digweed & Sasha at the Carl Cox Tent

As in a scene from a high stake '90s thriller or a particularly momentous coming-of-age movie, the stakes felt high. Because Digweed & Sasha dispensed with the gaudy visuals that occupied so many other acts in the Cox tent, audiences were able to focus on them doing what it is they do best, namely, keeping the spirit of '90s rave culture alive. There was a considerable period in the set when no one could dance. If they did, they risked elbowing and nudging their cold and assuredly wet neighbors. The circumstances behind the set imbued the already large event with more drama as periodic releases of confetti and smoke escalated the spectacle. By the time the nocturnal set ended with the two DJs embracing in a bright light and Carl Cox declaring their set the best of the day, Digweed & Sasha had secured their 2017 outing’s place in Ultra history. - Zach Schlein

EXPAND Photo by George Martinez

Cypress Hill at the Live Stage

Saturday afternoon, the Live Stage was the spot to be at Ultra. The crowd got lathered up early even before actual rappers took the stage on by A$AP Ferg. Cypress Hill, one of the dopest hip-hop acts of the 90s, made it clear that in 2017 everything they do — their music, flow, and lyrics — still hits as hard it did 20 years ago. The group - two MCs, a DJ behind a laptop, and another dude crushing the bongos - knocked out a killer set of ganja-fueled hits that spanned two decades. They included “Dr. Greenthumb,” “Hand on the Pump,” and “How Could I Just Kill a Man.” Destructive beats coupled with verbal weaponry resulted in a sharp, ragged and welcome assault on the senses.

They covered Black Sheep’s “The Choice is Yours” and set two the crowd against one another by having us rage to either “Jump” by House of Pain or Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” The fact that Nirvana won in intensity should come as no surprise. While Cypress Hill's members have always been the poster boys for weed smoking (and legislation), their music could hardly be characterized as completely chill or layabout; Cypress Hill was ahead of its time, but it was also a product of what came before. They were followers of Run DMC and predecessors to the drunken mistake of Limp Bizkit. They did a version of rap rock that was right, before it became a taboo genre relegated to the embarrassing annals of music history. Yesterday’s set showed alliances - whether to rap and rock coming together or B-Real and Sen Dog - that proved powerful. - Angel Melendez

Photo by George Martinez

Ice Cube at the Live Stage

Rap icon, former NWA member, and star of the film Friday and nothing noteworthy afterwards, Ice Cube, continued the parade of hip-hop performances Saturday on the Live Stage. He was probably good. I mean, some of his songs sounded good and his energy seemed ramped up enough to match the setting, but honestly, who the hell knows? As Ice Cube took to the mic, a Biblical downpour drenched every poor sod at Ultra, making us long for an ark. Okay, maybe it wasn’t that bad, but the rain was, at the very least, inconvenient. Miami is used to the random, spontaneous acts of weather Mother Nature doles out like free candy; what we sure as shit are not prepared for is how cold the rain was yesterday. Not that Ultra helped in any capacity. A few fans attempted to seek refuge from the deluge under one of the structures at the Worldwide Stage before being kicked out by security. Only those in VIP, watching Cedric Gervais, were privy to the warm embrace of shelter. Ultimately, while Ice Cube was issuing the hottest of hits, the majority of the masses were more concerned with protecting themselves from what felt like actual ice cubes melting from the sky. - Angel Melendez

Black Coffee at the Carl Cox Tent

Black Coffee had a major leg up on the hype competition going into his Saturday set. Earlier this week, famed Degrassi actor and well-known meme Drake had sampled — or more accurately, lifted nearly wholesale — the South African producer’s track “Superman” for his new “playlist” release, More Life. This, however was not enough to make up for the cognitive dissonance between the music being played and the environment it occupied; unlike the maximalism that defined other acts at the Resistance stage, Black Coffee’s smooth and melodic music seemed better suited for smaller, more relatively relaxed environments. At both his Ultra performance and his set at Damian Lazarus’ Get Lost event in the wee hours of Sunday morning, he mixed the Yamil & Stefani Crabuzza remix of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.” It worked to greater effect in the hot and hazy corners of Get Lost, due in large part to the more intimate setting. As Aubrey Graham’s co-sign and his lengthy career show, Black Coffee is a recognized talent for good reason. But for future Ultra appearances, perhaps the music should better match the surroundings. - Zach Schlein

EXPAND Photo by George Martinez

The Prodigy at the Live Stage

English dance outfit The Prodigy was easily one of the most anticipated sets at Ultra this year for several reasons. For starters, they were scheduled to perform at last year’s festival, but much to the dismay of fans, dropped out at the last minute. In addition, The Prodigy hasn’t been to Miami since 2009 and anytime they make it stateside — particularly this far south — it feels like a special occasion. Call it delayed gratification, but a year on, the band took the Live Stage they had previously abandoned and made it their bitch. With a fistful of electronic songs played at the tempo of punk and speed metal, The Prodigy helped the crowd shake off the rain and reboot the damp festival. The long wait and the tease of an almost appearance last year dissipated once the guitars — and Keith Howlett and Maxim fired up. Longtime fans were happily surprised with deep cuts from not just the group’s breakout album, The Fat of the Land, but also with older numbers off 1992’s Experience and 1994’s Music for the Jilted Generation. It was a proper rave 20 years in the making with the gusto of a people that had every reason to dance, mosh, and lose their fucking minds. - Angel Melendez

