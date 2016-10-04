Ten Can't-Miss Local Acts of III Points 2016

Pay attention. You don't want to miss these sets. Photo by Alex Markow

In just four years, III Points has grown at a staggering pace. Year one, the festival seemed to have been slapped together in a matter of months. Yet despite the rush job, 2013's inaugural edition was electric thanks to the headliners, which included DJ Shadow, Jamie xx, and James Murphy.

But the birth of III Points also brought the possibility of Miami finally getting a second major music festival outside of Ultra. In a city that's littered with corpses of music festivals past — Bang, Global Gathering, Divine Playground — III Points acts a counterbalance to the enormous March bacchanal and signals the official beginning of Miami's busy event season.

But what truly sets III Points apart is the love it shows the Miami music scene. Sure, a lot of smaller festivals throughout the year showcase local talent; however, none does it on the scale of III Points. For three days, the Magic City's music scene shares the stage with national acts, giving much-needed exposure to the sounds coming out of these swampy parts. And as the festival grows and its national profile rises, III Points might finally be the catalyst that shines a spotlight on Miami music.

From rock to hip-hop and electronic, Miami acts are forging their own sound that is distinctly 305. So aside from checking out LCD Soundsystem's first South Florida show since 2010, carve out some time to support your local music scene. III Points does a good job of picking out the best the city has to offer, so you can't go wrong with any of the local music at the festival. But if you're looking for some help, here are ten acts to have on your radar.

(Also, check out last year's list of local acts at III Points. Most of them are returning and are still highly recommended.)

Photo Courtesy of Brika

10. Brika, 3:05 p.m. Sunday, on the Mind Melt stage.

Early this year, New Times proclaimed that Brika could be the next big thing out of Miami. With a keen sense of pop musicality, she's definitely one to watch. Her voice has an old-school quality that's rich with nuance and subtlety, rare these days. In February, Brika admitted she was still trying to get comfortable performing in front of an audience, saying she felt more at home in the studio. Still, that shouldn't prevent you from checking out her set at the festival. Seeing an artist grow as a performer and get comfortable in her own skin is always one of the most rewarding things a music fan can witness.

Courtesy Photo

9. Grey 8s, 8:45 p.m. Saturday, on the Sector 3 stage.

You'd never know from hearing them that the Grey 8s got their start playing as a church band. The group's garage-rock sound isn't exactly the music you'd hear between sermons. But no matter its origin, the band serves as a reassurance that the city's rock scene is alive and well — not that it was ever in danger of dying. The Grey 8s stand out from the rock pack by delivering a more bluesy sound. That aesthetic gives their music a sort of timeless quality, with influences coming from every decade since the birth of rock 'n' roll in the 1950s.

Photo Courtesy of Uchi

8. Uchi, 3 p.m. Sunday, on the Door IV stage.

OK, so Uchi technically doesn't live in Miami anymore. Last year, the DJ/producer decamped to Berlin, a city that has taken a lot of great dance music talent from our sunny shores. Still, you should be eager to see what the German capital's music scene has taught her. If it's anything like her Boiler Room set from earlier this year, expect lush soundscapes that aren't always danceable but are definitely interesting to hear and dissect.

Photo by Teajay Smith / @teajayphoto

7. Holly Hunt, 9 p.m. Sunday, on the Sector 3 stage.

Not to be confused with the Design District furniture showroom that bears the same name, this two-piece metal band constructs a wall of noise that's amazing to experience live and cheaper than anything you can buy at that swanky home-goods store. Beatriz Monteavaro and Gavin Perry are a fixture at Churchill's and experimental rock shows all over South Florida, but Sunday will mark Hunt's III Points debut. There's really nothing quite like them in the lineup, so if you need a break from the electronic and hip-hop acts during the festival, watch Holly Hunt blow a few speakers when Monteavaro rattles off drum beats like a machine gun.

Photo by Devin Christopher

6. Poorgrrrl, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, on the Main Frame stage.

At last year's festival, there was a single question on everyone's mind: Who the hell is Poorgrrrl? The answer came right before Damian Lazarus hit the stage Sunday night. And since her trippy debut, the performance-art-meets-noise-and-hip-hop act has grown into a legit music career for Tara Long. She released her first EP, Pitiparti, on DJ Tennis' Parachute Records this past July, brushing off the haters who fail to understand what she's going for. Now that everyone knows who Poorgrrrl is — or do they? — it will be interesting to see how Long's live performance has grown exactly one year later.