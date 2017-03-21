SiriusXM's Geronimo Thinks EDM's Death Has Been Greatly Exaggerated

Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas, and Like Mike Courtesy of SiriusXM

Is electronic dance music dying? Jonathan Broth, AKA Geronimo, doesn't think so.

"I think the genre has never been healthier," says the vice president of music programming, electronic & dance formats at SiriusXM. "I think we are pulling from places we've never pulled before as far as new artists. Young and emerging producers from every corner of the globe are producing music. A good example of that is Arty, who is from Moscow. Probably another generation ago he wouldn't have been able to expose his music to the entire world."

Geronimo's job requires him to be a barometer for what's happening in the scene. He has the power to expose new artists to the satellite radio service's 31 million subscribers — taking their careers to the next level.

SiriusXM has been using its leverage as a dance-music powerhouse to host its annual Miami Music Week music lounge where DJ sets are broadcast live. This year, the eleventh-annual SiriusXM Music Lounge will take over the 1 Hotel on Wednesday, March 22, and Thursday, March 23, for an invite-only bash that serves as a lead-up to Ultra Music Festival. SiriusXM will also be broadcasting live sets directly from Ultra throughout the weekend.

Despite having brought SiriusXM to Miami for the past 11 years, Geronimo still looks forward to sharing with listeners and MMW attendees the music that excites him.

"I'm really loving the music coming out of the future bass category," he says. "It's a little more mainstream. It's not quite as harsh as some might think dubstep is. It's a little more melodic, a little more vocal-oriented... We've had an amazing amount of success with San Holo, who is a Dutch DJ producer. His song 'Light' has been number one for a month on our BPM channel. He's actually set to play our music lounge."

EXPAND Geronimo and Felix Jaehn Courtesy of SiriusXM

As for his plans this week, Geronimo is most looking forward to checking out Above & Beyond and Eric Prydz's show at the RC Cola Plant on Thursday, March 23.

"There are so many events," he says. "I try to pace myself and get some rest, but it's nearly impossible because there are things to do nearly 24/7, especially with venues like E11even where it can go all night."

Geronimo says visiting Miami every March is a homecoming of sorts. He grew up in New York City and came to South Florida every summer as a child. He also keeps coming back because Miami's dance music scene is so distinct from that of Las Vegas or New York.

"There're house DJs and house music that strictly work in Miami and maybe South America. DJs and music I hear played [in Miami] may not be as successful in other places. There's just a special vibe about Miami."

Miami's different nightlife pockets — downtown, Wynwood, and South Beach — also add to the city's dance music scene, Geronimo says. "There are so many things to sample and so many places to go, it's like several mini cities in one."

SiriusXM Music Lounge

Wednesday, March 22, and Thursday, March 23, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com/south-beach. By invitation only, however, sets will be broadcasted live on SiriusXM.

