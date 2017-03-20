menu

Watch Ultra Music Festival 2017 Live on YouTube This Weekend

The Best Trance Parties During Miami Music Week 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Watch Ultra Music Festival 2017 Live on YouTube This Weekend

Monday, March 20, 2017 at 4:52 p.m.
By Jose D. Duran
Watch Ultra Music Festival 2017 Live on YouTube This Weekend
Rudgr / Ultra Music Festival
A A

Disappointed you weren't able to snag a ticket to Ultra Music Festival this weekend? Or is the astronomical expense to spend the first days of spring in Miami just out of reach?

Ultra Music Festival doesn't plan to leave you out in the cold. The festival announced plans to stream 26 hours' worth of content over the weekend. The exact times and acts haven't been released yet, but traditionally, Ultra doesn't stream every single stage. However, it broadcasts many of the high-profile acts.

Related Stories

You can visit youtube.com/umftv and rave from the comfort of your living room or on your phone while you're stuck hanging out with Grandma. (Who knows? Memaw might want to listen to David Guetta's set this Sunday.)

According to Ultra, last year millions of viewers tuned in from more than 152 countries to catch DJs and electronic acts perform as the Miami skyline loomed over the revelry. This year, the festival promises "planned celebrity guest DJ hosts, special guest surprises, in-studio features, and streaming from the UMF Radio stage for [the] very first time." Another thing to look forward to will be Hardwell's set, which will be streamed in 360 degrees, so get those VR headsets ready.

If you're looking for a more underground flavor, Resistance's Arcadia Spider stage will be broadcast on a separate channel, youtube.com/BeAtTvChannel.

You can catch the live broadcast Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, from 3 p.m. to midnight and
Sunday, March 26, from 3 to 11 p.m. (We'll update this post when Ultra reveals the acts slated for broadcast.)

Ultra Music Festival 2017
Friday, March 24, through Sunday, March 26, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. General-admission tickets are sold out; VIP tickets cost $1,249.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.

Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >