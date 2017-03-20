Watch Ultra Music Festival 2017 Live on YouTube This Weekend

Rudgr / Ultra Music Festival

Disappointed you weren't able to snag a ticket to Ultra Music Festival this weekend? Or is the astronomical expense to spend the first days of spring in Miami just out of reach?

Ultra Music Festival doesn't plan to leave you out in the cold. The festival announced plans to stream 26 hours' worth of content over the weekend. The exact times and acts haven't been released yet, but traditionally, Ultra doesn't stream every single stage. However, it broadcasts many of the high-profile acts.

You can visit youtube.com/umftv and rave from the comfort of your living room or on your phone while you're stuck hanging out with Grandma. (Who knows? Memaw might want to listen to David Guetta's set this Sunday.)

According to Ultra, last year millions of viewers tuned in from more than 152 countries to catch DJs and electronic acts perform as the Miami skyline loomed over the revelry. This year, the festival promises "planned celebrity guest DJ hosts, special guest surprises, in-studio features, and streaming from the UMF Radio stage for [the] very first time." Another thing to look forward to will be Hardwell's set, which will be streamed in 360 degrees, so get those VR headsets ready.

If you're looking for a more underground flavor, Resistance's Arcadia Spider stage will be broadcast on a separate channel, youtube.com/BeAtTvChannel.

You can catch the live broadcast Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, from 3 p.m. to midnight and

Sunday, March 26, from 3 to 11 p.m. (We'll update this post when Ultra reveals the acts slated for broadcast.)

Ultra Music Festival 2017

Friday, March 24, through Sunday, March 26, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. General-admission tickets are sold out; VIP tickets cost $1,249.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.

