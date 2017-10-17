Lav Diaz's The Woman Who Left Mounts an Epic Study of Class and Connections

Lav Diaz’s penchant for ethical quandaries and psychological angst has earned him comparisons to Dostoyevsky. Crime and Punishment inspired Diaz’s Norte, the End of History (2013), in which a radicalized youth spirals into despair after committing murder. Now the prolific Filipino filmmaker gives us The Woman Who Left (2016), a brooding, existentialist noir, loosely based on a short story, “God Sees the Truth, but Waits,” by another Russian great, Tolstoy. The film is a story of solidarity and redemption, and its main strength is a panoramic vision of the Philippines’ socioeconomic woes.

Horacia Somarostro (Charo Santos-Cancio), a woman wrongly imprisoned for murder, leaves custody after 30 years and, with a tip from a guilt-ridden jailmate, searches for the man who framed her. By now, Horacia’s husband is dead, and her son has gone missing. Horacia tries to find him, with the help of her daughter, but to no avail. Rather than rejoin the middle class, Horacia keeps company with the poor. She sells her property, leaves the proceeds to her housekeepers, and transforms herself into Renata, the owner of a modest eatery. Wearing a cap pulled over her eyes and man’s clothes as disguise on her night perambulations, she befriends local outcasts: a destitute street food vendor and his family, a mentally ill female vagrant, and a suicidal transgender prostitute called Hollanda (John Lloyd Cruz). Benevolent yet distant, Horacia inspires awe, as if she were their patron saint.

Diaz’s relationship to religion is wonderfully complex. Faith gives his minor characters gravitas, even as their beliefs also come across as mere superstition. They blame their fate on divine will rather than on the social disenfranchisement that is one of Diaz’s recurrent themes. Horacia takes the deranged girl home to wash her, gives the vendor money for his son’s operation, and tends to Hollanda after a vicious attack. But her actions are dictated more by human decency than by faith. Ironically, when Horacia finally finds Rodrigo Trinidad (Michael De Mesa), the gangster ex who framed her, she first sees him inside a church. Diaz alludes to faith’s social function in breaking rigid class divisions. At the same time, the priests’ closing an eye on the source of Trinidad’s money makes them accomplices in perpetuating the unjust social order.