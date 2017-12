Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 and Satellite Fairs Guide

Haven't stepped foot in a gallery or museum in months? That will probably change next week when the art world descends on Miami for Art Basel Miami Beach and the surrounding Miami Art Week activities.

While some see Art Basel and its satellite fairs as a glorified flea market, it's still a thrilling way to see some of the best contemporary art and trends. Fairs like NADA, Pulse, and Art Miami also seem to match the insanity happening at the Miami Beach Convention Center, while quirkier fairs like Superfine! and Satellite can come off a bit more tongue-in-cheek but are well worth the visit. Then there are events like Prizm and Fair. that hope to correct the power imbalance in an art economy that favors white men over women and people of color.

That's not to say that you should completely brush off the grandaddy of them all, Art Basel. From blue-chip works to museum-quality contemporary art, the convention center will be packed with some of the most recognizable names in the art world.