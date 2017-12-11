Miami Jewish Film Festival Announces 2018 Lineup

Art Basel is over, but Miami's next cultural extravaganza isn't far off. The Miami Jewish Film Festival (MJFF) will return this January for its 21st year. January 11 through 25, MJFF will screen 62 films from 20 countries and host numerous filmmakers and special guests.

“This year’s Miami Jewish Film Festival program is monumental in the breadth of talent breaking through in each of the beautifully rich, distinct, and emotional stories that transcend geographical boundaries,” says Igor Shteyrenberg, executive director of MJFF.

“It is during uncertain and tumultuous times like these that we most need artists and storytellers, and this year’s program is a testament to the unending capacity of film to move us, impact our lives, and even provide much-needed escapism. In their own unique way, these 62 films will fill you with hope and optimism at the unique power of our medium to inspire a true sense of wonder.”