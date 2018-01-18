"Intertidal" Exhibit Imagines Miami Beach's Flooded Future

ArtCenter/South Florida was instrumental in Miami Beach’s history by helping to transform the city from a sleepy beach town for retirees into a thriving international hot spot. Following its move to a temporary space down the street on Lincoln Road and the appointment of a new president last year — Dennis Scholl, former VP of arts of the Knight Foundation — the center hopes to continue to influence Miami Beach’s future, one that’s marked with the increasing risk associated with climate change and sea-level rise.

Working closely with city officials, artistic director and curator Natalia Zuluaga commissioned the Alliance of the Southern Triangle (AST) to create an immersive show predicting how the city’s infrastructure, economy, and ecology will respond to rising tides. Composed of local and international artists, architects, and writers, AST depicts Miami as a cosmopolitan city perfect for studying how major urban areas will mitigate climate change.

The exhibition, "Intertidal," transforms ArtCenter by way of videos, audio, and custom wall drawings that portray how Miami will look in the not-too-distant future: above water at low tide and flooded at high tide. Members of the collective include London-based artist and writer Diann Bauer, Miami-based artists and architects Felice Grodin and Elite Kedan, and New York-based curator Patricia Margarita Hernández. Together, they have presented artwork, research seminars, and lectures at HistoryMiami, the Schmidt Centre Gallery at Florida Atlantic University, Multimedia Cultural Centre, Split, and the Sharjah Biennial.