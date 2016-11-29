InterContinental Miami Is Bringing Its Ice Skating Rink Back to Downtown

Winter in Miami. Courtesy of InterContinental Miami

Thanks to Bill Nye and bio 101, we all know water freezes at 32 degrees ... so it's not likely South Florida will see natural ice anytime soon. Festive winter fun isn't off the table, though, thanks to the InterContinental.

The swanky downtown hotel is bringing back its annual ice skating rink, so Miamians can make like Northeasterners and get into the seasonal spirit. Dubbed "Miami on Ice," the rink is making its appearance from December 2 through January 8.

Best of all, the ice skating rink is actual ice — unlike a lot of plasticized imitation rinks that pop up this time of year. It has a chiller that allows it to maintain its cool in the sizzling Miami temps.

The rink will be set up at 100 Chopin Plaza. Skating will run $15 an hour for adults, $12 an hour for children 12 and under, and the price includes skate rental, so no need to dig out your rusty skates from seventh grade.

"Last year attendance was great and with the new location and bigger size this year we expect that we will more than double the exposure," says Whitney McLees, the InterContinental's public relations and marketing manager.

For anyone who's into the staycation concept, the hotel is offering a room package, group catering packages, on-site activations, and a Breakfast with Santa experience. And, a portion of each ticket sold will benefit the Neighbors 4 Neighbors Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays program.

Visit icmiamihotel.com/miamionice for more info.

