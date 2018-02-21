Small Mouth Sounds Brings a Silent Retreat to the Arsht Stage

It’s been a tough week in South Florida. We could all use some deep belly breaths and some quiet time to reflect and regain our balance. Bess Wohl’s play Small Mouth Sounds, which opened at the Arsht Center last weekend and runs through March 4, offers just that by giving audiences 100 uninterrupted minutes to immerse themselves in a play set in a silent retreat in the woods.

“A friend of mine said to me in the initial stages of writing the play: ‘You know, anytime you go to a play, you are always in a forced silent retreat.’ I started to think about that. I was interested in casting the audience as participants in the retreat... The audiences can even synchronize their breathing with the teacher,” says Wohl, who is based in New York City. “There’s a moment when the stage empties out and no one is there. We let the audience be the people in the retreat and let them have experience of the teacher as if they are attending the retreat itself.”

Small Mouth Sounds observes the interactions among six retreat attendees diverse in race and circumstance as they seek enlightenment or escape from urban life at a silent meditation guided by a spiritual guru known only as “Teacher.” The play is unique in that it contains little dialogue, forcing actors to rely primarily on physical action and suggestion to communicate.