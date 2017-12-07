Hôtel Gaythering's Art Gaysel Flourishes in Its Third Year

Art Basel is in full force this week, with practically every spot in Miami hosting a private art collection event, performance art piece, or concert. Some places are jumping in for the first time, while others have been perfecting their events over the years. Hôtel Gaythering's Art Gaysel falls into the latter category.

Aside from being the only gay hotel in Miami Beach, the Gaythering has stood out for its aesthetic and inventive events. Its Miami Art Week fair riffing on the Art Basel name — Art Gaysel — is entering its third year and continues to be unique, just like its home. Cleverly titled "Ménage à Trois," the 2017 series runs through December 10 and displays works by numerous queer artists from South Florida and around the world.

Gaythering owner and Art Gaysel founder Alexander Guerra is proud of the artists he's able to present through the series. "My goal is to find talented artists and slingshot them into one of the most important weeks in art," he says. "We've already seen previous Art Gaysel alumni thriving from the exposure and connections they received because of Art Gaysel and the Gaythering."