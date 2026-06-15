Florida Supercon is turning 20, Miami fans are ready for action

The following is sponsored content by Florida Supercon.

The force is strong for the upcoming edition of Florida Supercon, which is leaning hard into “Star Wars” and Marvel celebrity power as it returns July 10-12 to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

This year’s Florida Supercon aims to capture the full spectrum of modern fandom, whether it’s the lightsaber-wielding “Star Wars” crowd, Marvel devotees, anime loyalists, cosplay regulars or families looking for a weekend that can stretch from morning panels to late-night parties.

Among the headliners are Rosario Dawson, who plays the titular character in the Disney+ series “Ahsoka”; her co-star Hayden Christensen, known for his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader; “Daredevil” star Charlie Cox and his fellow castmates, including Krysten Ritter, who starred in her own Marvel series, “Jessica Jones.” For comic book aficionados, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Kevin Eastman is also getting top billing.

Rosario Dawson, currently starring in “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” is one of this year’s headliners. Courtesy of Florida Supercon

Celebrating its 20th year, Florida Supercon is the largest pop culture and comic book convention in the state, but the event’s original personality remains intact, explains Chris D’Lando, event director for ReedPop, the company that produces the three-day show.

According to D’Lando, that broad appeal is the point.

“One of the things that our team really wanted to do was to try to keep as much of that Florida Supercon DNA as possible,” he says. “We really loved the community aspect of this show. It feels very Miami.”

Related Peroni has you covered for the World Cup in Miami

advertisement advertisement

Local identity remains one of the convention’s defining traits. Unlike some pop-culture gatherings that can feel interchangeable from city to city, Florida Supercon leans heavily on the energy of South Florida itself.

Evolving Fandom Culture

At the same time, the fandom landscape has changed dramatically since the convention began. D’Lando points to the evolving center of gravity in pop culture, especially the rise of Marvel and anime, as one of the biggest shifts shaping the modern Florida Supercon experience.

“Fandom is in a much different place than it was when the show originally started,” D’Lando says. “We see different things trend in fandom over years, right? So I think the narrative you can have over the last five to 10 years is sort of that rise of Marvel, that rise of anime.”

Related Miami can now learn to fly at iFLY in Mid River

advertisement

That shift will be visible at the convention from the guest list to the exhibit floor to the cosplay fans. D’Lando notes that this year’s lineup is especially strong, calling it “the best we’ve ever had.”

At the top of the guest list are a pair of major “Star Wars” names: Christensen and Dawson. For fans of that galaxy far, far away, the pairing would be enough to feel like a momentous occasion. Christensen’s presence will immediately draw attention from longtime fans who followed his journey from the prequels into the franchise’s broader legacy, while Dawson is another beloved figure in the “Star Wars” universe, especially since bringing Ahsoka, a character from the animated “Clone Wars” series, to life.

“That’s going to be a really cool duo photo op for the ‘Star Wars’ fans,” D’Lando says.

Hayden Christensen is another big draw at this year’s convention. Courtesy of Florida Supercon

advertisement advertisement

“Star Wars” has always had a special gravitational pull at conventions, but this year’s Florida Supercon isn’t just about Jedi masters, Sith lords and stormtroopers. The con is also drawing heavily from the Marvel universe, especially the street-level side of the franchise that has recently regained momentum among fans with the new series “Daredevil: Born Again.”

Supercon will feature “a great grouping of Marvel superheroes from the ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘Defenders’ casts,” D’Lando says, pointing out that Florida Supercon is among the few conventions where actors from those series will be together.

For comic book fans, Marvel’s street-level heroes carry a particular appeal because they feel grittier, more urban and more grounded than the company’s cosmic or multiverse-heavy movies and shows. Their popularity has only grown as fans have gravitated toward serialized storytelling, interconnected universes and the chance to see favorite characters reappear in different formats over time.

The Marvel aspect should resonate strongly with the convention’s audience, says D’Lando: “If you’re a ‘Daredevil’ fan, it’s great. If you’re a Marvel fan, it’s great.”

advertisement

The broader guest list is designed to widen the fandom circle even further. Florida Supercon is also bringing in Disney voice actors, anime talent, and the original cast voice actors from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” alongside their creator, Eastman. The lineup speaks to multiple generations of fandom.

“I think you’re gonna see a little bit of everything,” D’Lando says.

Cosplay is one of the hallmarks of the convention. Courtesy of Florida Supercon

A Miniature Cosplay and Comic Con City

advertisement advertisement

That comprehensive format is one of the reasons Florida Supercon can feel like a miniature city built inside the convention center. Walking the floor means moving quickly between fandoms: one aisle may be devoted to “Star Wars,” another to anime, and another to comic art, with pockets of cosplay, gaming, collectibles, books, and live programming in between. D’Lando says the show embraces that sprawl, but also tries to make it manageable.

His first practical advice for attendees is simple: wear comfortable shoes. “There’s a lot to see,” he says. “The convention center is massive.”

His second piece of advice is just as important. “I always recommend people use our mobile app,” D’Lando says. “It’s your one-stop shop for everything there is to do at the show.”

The app helps fans navigate panels, programming, celebrity guests, Artist Alley and the show floor, but it also helps with the practical side of the convention experience, such as where to find food — and where to decompress from all the action.

advertisement

The three-day show is filled with fan-centric activities. Courtesy of Florida Supercon

Florida Supercon also offers evening programming that distinguishes the three-day extravaganza from other daytime conventions. Friday and Saturday nights extend well beyond the exhibit hall, with parties, panels, comedy shows and late-night gaming all folded into the experience. The convention opens at 10 a.m. every day, but on Friday and Saturday, the show stays alive until midnight.

D’Lando notes that that is very much by design. “The after-dark programming at Florida Supercon is really lively,” he says. “I mean, Miami really loves to turn up in the evenings, and Florida Supercon is certainly no different.”

The convention also aims to build a sense of community, according to D’Lando. Cosplay Central gives cosplayers a space to change and repair outfits, but it also serves as a hub for local cosplay groups and related programming. Elsewhere on the show floor, family areas offer meet-and-greets with costume characters and workshops where children can learn to draw from actual comic book artists.

advertisement advertisement

Those details matter, because they broaden the convention beyond the core audience of collectors and hard-core fans. Florida Supercon may draw plenty of adults looking for celebrity encounters or late-night parties, but it also wants to welcome parents with kids and younger fans who are just beginning to discover their favorite pop culture and comic book worlds.

Supercon is family-friendly, too! Courtesy of Florida Supercon

“We want you to have a completely full and exciting day,” D’Lando concludes. “If you are solo looking to party, we want you to have a full day and night of partying. If you are coming with a family, we want you to have amenities where your family can really experience the show together and make some memories and just have a good time.”

Florida Supercon tickets, available online, start at about $40 for single-day admission, with three-day passes, VIP options and lower-priced children’s tickets available. More programming, exhibitor details and artist announcements are expected in the weeks ahead, along with additional guests to be revealed as the event gets closer.