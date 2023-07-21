Miss Crispy Rice Chef Continues Collab Tasting Menu Series With Top Toques

Miss Crispy Rice — billed as the world's first crispy rice bar — is adding more star power to the experience. As part of a chef collaboration series starring some of Miami's biggest culinary icons, a handful of the 305's finest chefs will join the team at the cozy Wynwood restaurant to put their spin on creative crispy rice concoctions.
The series kicked off on July 9 with James Beard finalist and MaryGold's Brasserie executive chef Brad Kilgore, who concocted a 16-course omakase spread alongside Miss Crispy Rice founder Andrew Mayer.
If you missed it, don't worry. Beyond last week's introductory dinner, additional confirmed chefs include author and owner of Genuine Hospitality Group Michael Schwartz, famed New World cuisine pioneer Norman Van Aken, and Coyo Taco cofounder/executive chef Scott Linquist.
"I am jazzed to join my fellow Miami chef friends in this premier series," says Van Aken, who met Mayer through mutual friend and Japanese-American celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi. "I could not, and would not, say no to Andrew, who came up in this crazy biz and guided my longtime kitchen brother, Roy. Roy and I have cooked together from long-ago days in Hawaii and not-so-long-ago Honduran ones. Thus, it's the 'mahalo' spirit that brings me here as well."
Van Aken tells New Times that his omakase menu will draw on his most lauded dishes spanning five decades in the industry. In other words, expect to be served dishes inspired by the signature offerings that helped to shape Van Aken's career.
For future dates and details on additional collaborations with Linquist and Schwartz, diners are encouraged to keep an eye on Miss Crispy Rice's Instagram page.
Chef Collaboration Series at Miss Crispy Rice. Next event with Norman Van Aken offers seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, at Miss Crispy Rice, 2319 N. Miami Ave. (inside Oasis), Miami; misscrispyrice.com. Tickets cost $150 per person via exploretock.com.