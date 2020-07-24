Salmon Ice Cream, Clucked Up! Tequila, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, order a meal from Eating House's two new virtual restaurants: Bud's Burgers and Clucked Up! Plus, Dasher & Crank launches a new ice cream flavor: salmon and cream cheese. (Really!) And Fireman Derek's offers a create-your-own cake sampler.

Try salmon-cream-cheese ice cream at Dasher & Crank in Wynwood. Photo courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Salmon and Cream Cheese with BluGlacier at Dasher & Crank

Just in time for National Ice Cream Month, Dasher & Crank has launched what might be its most striking ice cream flavor to date: salmon and cream cheese. Made with BluGlacier’s smoked Chilean salmon, the fish is poached in a cream-cheese ice cream base. The flavor is comparable to a lox bagel. Priced at $5 per cup, the flavor will be available through the end of August (or until it's all gone). Through August at Dasher & Crank, 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-8579; instagram.com/dasherandcrank.

EXPAND Order fried chicken from Clucked Up! Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House Launches Delivery-Only Virtual Restaurants

Chef/owner Giorgio Rapicavoli has launched two new virtual restaurant concepts, both based at Eating House's kitchen in Coral Gables. The delivery-only concepts offer specialty burgers and fried chicken, exclusively via Postmates. Bud’s Burgers brings a dozen cleverly named menu items, including the "Shake Your Honey Maker," topped with white cheddar, candied bacon, honey barbecue sauce, and crispy onions; the "Bohemian Radishy," garnished with cucumbers, pickled carrots, hoisin sauce, radishes, cabbage slaw, and cilantro; and the "Bruschetta Bout It," with burrata, tomato sauce, garlic butter, basil, and balsamic glaze. Sides include seasoned fries, seasoned tater tots, and black truffle loaded fries. The other concept, "Clucked Up!" offers a variety of dry-rub buttermilk or Nashville fried chicken dishes, including wings, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and two family-style options that feed four people. Order delivery for Bud's Burgers and Clucked Up via Postmates.

EXPAND Fireman Derek's invites you to create your own cake sampler. Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's

Birthday Cake Sampler at Fireman Derek's

Do you really need a birthday as an excuse to try Fireman Derek's new cake sampler ($72)? No, you don't. The special invites customers to create a custom cake from ten slices of their choosing. The bakeshop offers eight flavors, including traditional birthday cake, Nutella red velvet, chocolate, and guava coconut rum. Available at Fireman Derek’s Wynwood, 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-703-3623; and Fireman Derek’s Coconut Grove, 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-502-2396; firemandereks.com.

EXPAND Spicy margs + tacos = the perfect National Tequila Day celebration! Photo courtesy of Taquiza

Celebrate National Tequila Day

Ready your shot glass, lime, and salt: July 24 is National Tequila Day. We South Floridians love our tequila, whether it comes in a salt-rimmed margarita or a hearty shooter. But as bars remain shuttered, many will observe the agave-fueled holiday at home, socially distanced from our fellow tequila enthusiasts. But do not fret, friends, many local restaurants and bars are offering cocktails to-go to help us toast the gods of tequila. From spicy margs festooned with Tajín to a zesty chai-infused tequila blend, here are Miami's top to-go cocktails to celebrate National Tequila Day.

EXPAND Fairchild Garden has partnered with Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. to produce a limited-edition mango sour, the "Best Day Ever!" Photo courtesy of Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co.

Final Weekend of Fairchild's "Mango Days of Summer"

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's annual celebration of Florida's favorite fruit will come to a close this weekend. Though the event is typically held over two days, this year's International Mango Festival has been transformed into "Mango Days of Summer," a monthlong event that combined virtual interaction and onsite activities. To mark the festival's 28th edition, the 83-acre property on Old Cutler Road will host local small businesses every Saturday in July, with this Saturday marking the final celebration until next year. Pop-up shops and food stands such as Ceviche & Guacamole House, Keez Bees Raw Honey, and Stacey's Naturals, all of which will offer mango-inspired snacks. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic baskets to make the most of their time al fresco. In addition, Fairchild Garden has partnered with Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. to produce a limited edition mango sour named "Best Day Ever!" and with Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream Co. to make "It Takes Two to Mango," a limited-edition ice cream made with mangos and sour cream and a mango marmalade swirl. 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets range from $12 to $25.