Miami Food Events This Week: Vegan Bar Bites, Justin Wine Dinner, and Sustainable Sips

Miami food and drink events this week include Branja's retro happy hour, a vegan bar program launch from Love Life Cafe, a wine dinner with Brazilian churrasco, and a sustainable sips menu for world ocean day.
Branja serves drinks with upcycled glasses and cutlery from the '70s for sustainability.
Retro Happy Hour at Branja
Branja has launched a happy hour menu with discounted food and drink. Signature cocktails ($10) include the "Spicy Rituals" made with mezcal, and the "Nana Spritz" made with elderflower liqueur and prosecco. Food offerings include falafish ($7), fish and bread ($9), and empanadas ($8). 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at 5010 NE Second Ave., Miami; branjamiami.com.
All bar bites are priced between $5 and $15 for happy hour.
Vegan Bar Program at Love Life Cafe
Love Life Cafe has introduced a bar program with plant-based bites for happy hour. The menu includes a superfood hummus, a SriMu
"cheese" plate, mini empanadas, and a few options from its signature plant-based sushi restaurant, Shido. In addition to bites, bar menu drinks are half-priced at happy hour. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, at 545 NW 26th St., Miami; lovelifecafe.com.
Fogo de Chão hosts a wine-pairing dinner.
Justin Wine Dinner at Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão is hosting a four-course dinner paired with Justin wine. The menu includes classic churrasco cuts like picanha and fraldinha, and special cuts like the bone-in ribeye. The wine pairing includes Justin cabernet sauvignon, red blends, and a rosé. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at various locations; fogodechao.com. Dinner costs $95.
Yotel offers four cocktails, including the "Bee's Knees" and "Elderflower Lemon G&T"
Sustainable Sips Menu at Yotel Miami
For world oceans day, guests can sip cocktails while giving back to the planet. Yotel Miami will launch a cocktail menu in partnership with Bacardi. For every cocktail sold, $1 will be donated to Beneath the Waves
, a foundation that focuses on ocean conservation. Starting Thursday, June 8, at 227 NE Second St., Miami; yotel.com.