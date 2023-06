Miami Food Events This Week: Vegan Bar Bites, Justin Wine Dinner, and Sustainable Sips

[email protected]

Miami food and drink events this week include Branja's retro happy hour, a vegan bar program launch from Love Life Cafe, a wine dinner with Brazilian churrasco, and a sustainable sips menu for world ocean day.Branja has launched a happy hour menu with discounted food and drink. Signature cocktails ($10) include the "Spicy Rituals" made with mezcal, and the "Nana Spritz" made with elderflower liqueur and prosecco. Food offerings include falafish ($7), fish and bread ($9), and empanadas ($8).Love Life Cafe has introduced a bar program with plant-based bites for happy hour. The menu includes a superfood hummus, a SriMu "cheese" plate, mini empanadas, and a few options from its signature plant-based sushi restaurant, Shido. In addition to bites, bar menu drinks are half-priced at happy hour.Fogo de Chão is hosting a four-course dinner paired with Justin wine. The menu includes classic churrasco cuts like picanha and fraldinha, and special cuts like the bone-in ribeye. The wine pairing includes Justin cabernet sauvignon, red blends, and a rosé.For world oceans day, guests can sip cocktails while giving back to the planet. Yotel Miami will launch a cocktail menu in partnership with Bacardi. For every cocktail sold, $1 will be donated to Beneath the Waves , a foundation that focuses on ocean conservation.