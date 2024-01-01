Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: New Year's Day Brunches in Miami, Cocktails, and Burger Pop-Up

Happy New Year, Miami!
This week's Miami food and drink events are all about how to spend the first day of the year eating through the Magic City. We feature the best restaurants to have New Year's Day brunch in Miami, a new michelada cocktail from Coyo Taco, and Burger Beast's pop-up dinner.
JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant at its New Year's Day brunch
JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant photo
Where to Eat New Year’s Day Brunch in Miami
Not up for breakfast but craving brunch? For everyone who still needs plans to keep the party going (or to recover after your New Year's Eve celebration), New Times
prepared a guide with the best New Year's Day brunches around Miami. From bottomless mimosas to black coffee to cure your hangover, here are some options for Where to Eat New Year’s Day Brunch in Miami.
Breakfast at Carrot Express
Carrot Express photo
BOGO Breakfast at Carrot Express
Calling all early risers, we applaud you for waking up early for breakfast after celebrating the New Year, so here is a promotion for you! Carrot Express is offering a buy-one-get-one-free special on all their breakfast menu items and açaí bowls to start the year with a healthy meal. Signature items include the turkey bacon wrap, the California eggwich, and the paradise açaí bowl made of Brazilian açaí blended with mixed berries, banana, and fresh apple juice. All day, Monday, January 1, at all locations; Valid only for in-store purchases; carrotexpress.com.
Michelada cocktail from Coyo Taco
Photo by Ryan Troy
Over-the-Top Michelada from Coyo Taco
If you are already breaking your "Dry January" promise, it's okay, we won't judge you. Coyo Taco launched an over-the-top michelada for New Year's Day to help you cure the hangover with some spice and beer, obviously. The "Michelada Vandaria" ($13) is made with a blend of tomato juice, hot sauce, lime juice, Modelo beer, and Worcestershire sauce served in a glass rimmed with Tajin. The garnishes make it truly over-the-top with a tamarindo straw, Tajin-coated cucumber, bacon, homemade birria flauta, a jalapeño popper wrapped in bacon, and stuffed with queso mixto. Monday, January 1 and every Sunday after, at all locations; coyo-taco.com.
Celebrate 2024 with a burger pop-up.
Burger Beast photo
Burger Pop-Up at El Rey de las Fritas
Burger Beast is giving people what they want: juicy burgers for your first dinner of 2024. The Cruz de Diablo pop-up is heading to El Rey de las Fritas on New Year's Day serving "Cruz Diablo" burger, the "Hijo de Cuz Diablo," "Plain Ol’ Mo’s," along with a special collab called "El Rey de las Bestias" which is half Burger Beast and half El Rey de las Fritas. Signature menu items from the location will be served, including the "Frita" and doble with fries, malanga fritters, croquetas, and tostones. 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, January 1, at 10142 West Flagler Street, Miami; eventbrite.com.