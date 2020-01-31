The Eight Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

Happy Super Bowl weekend, Miami. Shaq's Fun House returns Friday, Regatta Park hosts a new outdoor market, an Irish coffee bar pops up in South Beach, and SuperPretzel partners with Guy Fieri for the big game.

EXPAND Essex House Courtesy of Essex Hotel

San Francisco's Buena Vista Cafe. For Super Bowl Weekend, Essex House by Clevelander and the famous Irish coffee spot in San Francisco, Buena Vista Cafe, have partnered to bring the Buena Vista Cafe Pop-Up to Essex House. Visit the pop-up and enjoy spiked hot and iced coffee for $15. Featured hot Irish coffee drinks include the Buena Vista Irish Coffee, the Nutty Irishman, and Bailey's Coffee. Cold coffee drinks include the Buena Vista iced coffee and the Buena Vista iced Nutty Irishman. 11 a.m. daily through Sunday, February 2, at Essex House by Clevelander, 1001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-2700; essexhotel.com.

EXPAND Coyo Taco tacos Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Shaq's Fun House. The former Miami Heat player is back in the Magic City for the big game, and he's bringing Diddy, Pitbull, Tiësto, DaBaby, and others to his very own festival. It's called Shaq's Fun House. That's two words: Fun. House. Got it? There'll be food from local vendors such as Coyo Taco and Knaus Berry Farm, an open bar, and tons of carnival games and rides in addition to a lineup of Billboard chart-toppers. Nightclub attire is required. 9 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; shaqsfunhouse.com. Tickets cost $349.99 via shaqsfunhouse.com/tickets.

Guy Fieri World Red Eye

SuperPretzel Cubanos With Guy Fieri. For the second year, SuperPretzel is headed to the Super Bowl, and this time it's bringing America’s favorite game-time snack to Miami. This year, SuperPretzel will serve pretzel Cuban sandwiches inspired by celebrity chef Guy Fieri. His foray into food began at the age of 10, when he sold soft pretzels from a cart he built with his dad. Many years and culinary endeavors later, SuperPretzel is paying homage to Fieri’s original Awesome Pretzel with a replica vintage cart. In addition to these limited-edition SuperPretzel cubanos, expect free SuperPretzel soft pretzels and the chance to win SuperPretzel merch autographed by Guy Fieri. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, and 2 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at the Players Tailgate near Hard Rock Stadium, NW 27th Avenue and 191st Street, Miami Gardens.

Regatta Park Miami New Times

The Last Bite. Brought to you by the creators of the Miami Flea, Coconut Grove's latest outdoor market, the Last Bite, will take over Regatta Park. Powered by the boutique Wynwood-based brewery Veza Sur, the one-day market sits side-by-side with the best of Miami's eateries, including Meraki, Azucar Ice Cream Company, 222 Taco, and many others. Head to the family-friendly event to explore artisan creations at more than 15 pop-up shops, jam to live music, and enjoy Miami's cooler weather while it lasts. 5 p.m. Saturday, February 1, in Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove. Admission is free.

Kush Photo courtesy of Kush

Please Forgive Us Ray Finkle. Wynwood burger and beer spot, Kush, will host the pre-Super Bowl party Please Forgive Us Ray Finkle. The event is an homage to the movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, which was shot in Miami. In the film, the Dolphins' team mascot and players, including Dan Marino, are abducted by a crazy former player, Ray Finkle, who blames Marino for the downfall of his career. At 3:05 p.m. this Saturday, Kush will honor Finkle in hopes of reversing the curse the fictional character has laid upon Fins fans. Expect a re-creation of Ray Finkle's bedroom, complimentary football-shaped cookies, and the Tank's specially brewed beer, Please Forgive Us Ray Finkle. A portion of beer sales will benefit the local Dolphin Research Center. 3 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Kush, 2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-4500; kushwynwood.com.

American Social in Brickell is football central. Courtesy of American Social

The Big Game Bar Crawl With Miami Bar Crawls. The day before the Super Bowl, Miami Bar Crawls will bring a massive drinking event to Brickell. Crawl to some of the neighborhood's most exciting bars, including RedBar, American Social, Better Days, and Blackbird Ordinary. Each ticket includes five drinks and access to specials. 7 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at RedBar, 52 SW Tenth St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Veza Sur Courtesy of Veza Sur

Super Bowl LIV Brewery Watch Parties in Miami. This Sunday, the National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers will face the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. More than anything else, beer remains an integral part of the football-watching tradition. That means, other than snagging a seat at the stadium, there's no better place to watch the game than at one of South Florida's many breweries, including Veza Sur, Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen, M.I.A. Beer Company, and J. Wakefield Brewing.

Clevelander Photo courtesy of the Clevelander

Super Bowl LIV Restaurant Watch Parties in Miami. Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and nearly every bar and restaurant in Miami is clamoring to host some kind of watch party. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but the festivities surrounding the NFL's biggest spectacle of the year will span from morning till late-night. The list is seemingly endless, but here are some of the best options for catching the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game. All watch parties will happen on game day — Sunday, February 2 — and prices don't include tax and tip.