South Beach Brewing Company Opens First of Two Taprooms in Miami Beach

August 3, 2022 9:00AM

South Beach Brewing Co.'s South Beach Strawberry Orange Mimosa is served bottomless on Sundays at the brewery's new Miami Beach beer garden and restaurant.
South Beach Brewing Co.'s South Beach Strawberry Orange Mimosa is served bottomless on Sundays at the brewery's new Miami Beach beer garden and restaurant. Photo by Nicole Danna
South Beach Brewing, the brewery best known for its brunch-inspired ales and beach-themed vibe, has opened its long-awaited taproom in Miami Beach.

But it's not in the space founder and owner Lorenzo Borghese originally intended. Instead, the brewery's first taproom is located at 1255 West Avenue, a large space that features an indoor taproom, kitchen, outdoor beer garden, and two bars.

The original South Beach Brewing taproom, a charming bungalow-inspired space two blocks east of Ocean Drive between Washington and Collins Avenues, was originally slated to open in 2020, but pandemic-related restrictions on breweries and bars halted those plans.

Now, just over three years after securing the original location, Borghese — whom some may recognize from stints on The Bachelor and Celebrity Big Brother UK — says he's finally ready to welcome the public at the expanded space.

While Borghese hopes to open the main taproom brewery, a white washed beach-house tucked away off 11th St. in the heart of South Beach, this month he's excited to open a space he says is geared towards a local crowd.

"I wanted a pace where people can go to grab one of our beers, have some food, and enjoy this incredible beer garden space," said Borghese, who co-owns the brewery with Devon Simpson and partnered with Ryan Lloyd to open the West Ave. indoor/outdoor space. "It was important to me to also offer that brewery experience for Miami Beach locals, whereas the other space I see as more of a tourist-driven location."

Starting this week, the West Avenue taproom will be open daily starting at 8 a.m., offering coffee for those that don't plan to begin imbibing before noon. A large food menu includes a wide range of appetizers, salads, pizza, entree-style dishes, and desserts.

At both bars, six draft lines will pour the brand's three core brews (a peach shandy, the blood orange IPA, and its mimosa-style brunch ale) as well as a line dedicated to St. Petersburg-based 3 Daughters Brewing, responsible for brewing several of the South Beach beers.

While South Beach Brewing's beer is currently contract brewed from two separate facilities, the Miami taproom uses a one-barrel system Borghese says will be used to create one-off, small-batch experimental and collaboration beers. Guests can also expect to find a growing weekly lineup of daily events from trivia to live music.

The menu also features house-made "Cockt-Ales," cocktails that combine the brand's signature brews with liquor. They include the "Shandy-Tini," a mix of the South Peach shandy with Malibu rum, or the "Strawberry Sunburn," a blend of the strawberry orange mimosa ale with tequila, strawberry puree, and muddled jalapeño.

Don't miss the brewery taproom's regular brunch event, set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday. It will feature live music, drink specials including $25 bottomless mimosas (with the options using South Beach Strawberry Orange Mimosa or Prosecco), and a special brunch menu with dishes you won't find during the week like chicken and waffles, avocado toast, and an eggs Benedict bowl with a truffle Hollandaise sauce.

South Beach Brewing Co. Beer Garden & Eatery. 1255 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8456; open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; southbeachbrew.com.
