South Beach Brewing Company Opens First of Two Taprooms in Miami Beach

South Beach Brewing, the brewery best known for its brunch-inspired ales and beach-themed vibe, has opened its long-awaited taproom in Miami Beach.
But it's not in the space founder and owner Lorenzo Borghese originally intended. Instead, the brewery's first taproom is located at 1255 West Avenue, a large space that features an indoor taproom, kitchen, outdoor beer garden, and two bars.
The original South Beach Brewing taproom, a charming bungalow-inspired space two blocks east of Ocean Drive between Washington and Collins Avenues, was originally slated to open in 2020, but pandemic-related restrictions on breweries and bars halted those plans.
Now, just over three years after securing the original location, Borghese — whom some may recognize from stints on The Bachelor and Celebrity Big Brother UK — says he's finally ready to welcome the public at the expanded space.
While Borghese hopes to open the main taproom brewery, a white washed beach-house tucked away off 11th St. in the heart of South Beach, this month he's excited to open a space he says is geared towards a local crowd.
"I wanted a pace where people can go to grab one of our beers, have some food, and enjoy this incredible beer garden space," said Borghese, who co-owns the brewery with Devon Simpson and partnered with Ryan Lloyd to open the West Ave. indoor/outdoor space. "It was important to me to also offer that brewery experience for Miami Beach locals, whereas the other space I see as more of a tourist-driven location."
Starting this week, the West Avenue taproom will be open daily starting at 8 a.m., offering coffee for those that don't plan to begin imbibing before noon. A large food menu includes a wide range of appetizers, salads, pizza, entree-style dishes, and desserts.
At both bars, six draft lines will pour the brand's three core brews (a peach shandy, the blood orange IPA, and its mimosa-style brunch ale) as well as a line dedicated to St. Petersburg-based 3 Daughters Brewing, responsible for brewing several of the South Beach beers.
While South Beach Brewing's beer is currently contract brewed from two separate facilities, the Miami taproom uses a one-barrel system Borghese says will be used to create one-off, small-batch experimental and collaboration beers. Guests can also expect to find a growing weekly lineup of daily events from trivia to live music.
The menu also features house-made "Cockt-Ales," cocktails that combine the brand's signature brews with liquor. They include the "Shandy-Tini," a mix of the South Peach shandy with Malibu rum, or the "Strawberry Sunburn," a blend of the strawberry orange mimosa ale with tequila, strawberry puree, and muddled jalapeño.
Don't miss the brewery taproom's regular brunch event, set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday. It will feature live music, drink specials including $25 bottomless mimosas (with the options using South Beach Strawberry Orange Mimosa or Prosecco), and a special brunch menu with dishes you won't find during the week like chicken and waffles, avocado toast, and an eggs Benedict bowl with a truffle Hollandaise sauce.
South Beach Brewing Co. Beer Garden & Eatery. 1255 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8456; open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; southbeachbrew.com.