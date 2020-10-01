September 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Despite COVID-19, new restaurants continue to open in Miami.

September debuts include Vegan Cuban Cuisine, which specializes in plant-based versions of favorites like croquetas and pressed sandwiches, and Sistrunk Marketplace, a food hall and brewery in Fort Lauderdale. Also, local chain Sushi Maki opened its sixth location near Dadeland.

Still, there were some closures, like Upland, the much-loved eatery by restaurateur Stephen Starr and chef Justin Smillie.

Listed below are establishments that have formally opened, are planning to open, or have permanently closed.

(Restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms are listed here; a list of places offering takeout and delivery can be found here. Bear in mind that days and hours of operation are subject to change. We strongly suggest you call before you head out.)

EXPAND Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery spans two former warehouse buildings. Photo by Cailin Byrne

Openings



Caja Caliente Food Truck. 95 NE 40th St., Miami; caja-caliente.com.

Chick-fil-A at Virgin MiamiCentral. 550 NW First Ave., Miami; 786-359-4813; chick-fil-a.com.

Cilantro 27 at the Lincoln Eatery. 723 N. Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com.

Cubanito at the Lincoln Eatery: 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com.

Focal Beer Cafe. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-363-5166; focalbeercafe.com.

Icebox Cafe. 219 NE Third St.., Hallandale Beach; 954-744-4251; iceboxcafe.com.

Juicy Burgers. 8400 NW 53rd St., Doral; 786-292-6512; juicyburgers-doral.com.

La Giulietta. 7580 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-531-5055; miamiironside.com.

Orno. 1350 S. Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables; 305-667-5611; thesishotelmiami.com/taste/orno.

Ornos Estiatorio. 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-697-1681; michaelmina.net.

The Pide Place at Stanzione 87. 87 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-360-1852; instagram.com/thepideplace.

Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery. 115 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-329-2551; sistrunkmarketplace.com.

Sushi Maki. 6661 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 305-771-4425; sushimaki.com.

Unit B Eatery + Spirits. 610 SW 145th Ter., Pembroke Pines; 954-367-6896; unitbpines.com.

Vegan Cuban Cuisine. 9640 SW 72nd St., Miami; 786-391-1542; vegancubancuisine.com.

EXPAND Obra Kitchen Table has closed. Courtesy of Miami Chef

Closings



Obra Kitchen Table

Spring Chicken

Upland

EXPAND Besitos de BanaCoco is a mead made with Florida wildflower honey, banana, coconut, and finished with meadowfoam honey. Photo by Nicole Danna

Coming Attractions

