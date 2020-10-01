September 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Despite COVID-19, new restaurants continue to open in Miami.
September debuts include Vegan Cuban Cuisine, which specializes in plant-based versions of favorites like croquetas and pressed sandwiches, and Sistrunk Marketplace, a food hall and brewery in Fort Lauderdale. Also, local chain Sushi Maki opened its sixth location near Dadeland.
Still, there were some closures, like Upland, the much-loved eatery by restaurateur Stephen Starr and chef Justin Smillie.
Listed below are establishments that have formally opened, are planning to open, or have permanently closed.
(Restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms are listed here; a list of places offering takeout and delivery can be found here. Bear in mind that days and hours of operation are subject to change. We strongly suggest you call before you head out.)
Openings
- Caja Caliente Food Truck. 95 NE 40th St., Miami; caja-caliente.com.
- Chick-fil-A at Virgin MiamiCentral. 550 NW First Ave., Miami; 786-359-4813; chick-fil-a.com.
- Cilantro 27 at the Lincoln Eatery. 723 N. Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com.
- Cubanito at the Lincoln Eatery: 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com.
- Focal Beer Cafe. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-363-5166; focalbeercafe.com.
- Icebox Cafe. 219 NE Third St.., Hallandale Beach; 954-744-4251; iceboxcafe.com.
- Juicy Burgers. 8400 NW 53rd St., Doral; 786-292-6512; juicyburgers-doral.com.
- La Giulietta. 7580 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-531-5055; miamiironside.com.
- Orno. 1350 S. Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables; 305-667-5611; thesishotelmiami.com/taste/orno.
- Ornos Estiatorio. 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-697-1681; michaelmina.net.
- The Pide Place at Stanzione 87. 87 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-360-1852; instagram.com/thepideplace.
- Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery. 115 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-329-2551; sistrunkmarketplace.com.
- Sushi Maki. 6661 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 305-771-4425; sushimaki.com.
- Unit B Eatery + Spirits. 610 SW 145th Ter., Pembroke Pines; 954-367-6896; unitbpines.com.
- Vegan Cuban Cuisine. 9640 SW 72nd St., Miami; 786-391-1542; vegancubancuisine.com.
Closings
- Obra Kitchen Table
- Spring Chicken
- Upland
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Restaurant and Bar - Opening in Doral
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Bunnie Cakes - Opening a location in downtown Doral
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
- Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
- The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub opening in Doral
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- G.L.O.W. - Fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity set to open in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - Opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hachidori Ramen Bar - Opening in Little River
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef to open a restaurant in Wynwood
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in Aventura ParkSquare and the Falls
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island
- La Esquina de Tony - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
- Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
- Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept.
- Mr. & Mrs. Bun - Opening soon
- The Market Milkshake Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
- Nathan's Famous - Opening first Miami brick and mortar location.
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Ornos - Michael Mina to open Greek restaurant at Aventura Mall
- Planta - Opening in West Palm Beach and Cocowalk.
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Red Rooster - Marcus Samuelsson opening outpost of his Harlem hit
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Society BBQ - Opening in Midtown Miami.
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening fall 2020
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweet Melody - Opening second location with baked goods
- Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls in fall 2020
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
