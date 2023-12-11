 New Miami Restaurants: Baires Grill, Social 27 Supper Club, Buena Papa Fry Bar | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Baires Grill, Social 27 Supper Club, and Buena Papa Fry Bar

A popular Argentine steakhouse makes its Doral debut, a Cuban supper club opens in Little Havana, and a gourmet French fry spot opens in Wynwood.
December 11, 2023
Downtown Doral is growing with the opening of the Argentine steakhouse Baires Grill.
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the opening of Argentine steakhouse Baires Grill in downtown Doral, the grand opening of Social 27 Supper Club in Little Havana, and the opening of Buena Papa Fry Bar in Wynwood.

click to enlarge The light blue seats fill the dimly lit dining room of Baires Grill in Downtown Doral
Baires Grill has opened in the heart of downtown Doral with plush, moody seating.
Photo by Baires Grill

Baires Grill

8551 NW 53rd St., Doral
305-728-0305
bairesgrill.com
Downtown Doral has a new Argentine steakhouse on the block. Downtown Doral's newest restaurant is Baires Grill, a popular Argentinian spot founded in 1999 with several locations across South Florida. Back in 2019, we named Baires Grill one of our Ten Best Argentine Restaurants in Miami. This new location will offer lunch, dinner, and happy hour. Plus, it features a full bar with a large adjoining lounge area, a main dining room, a large outdoor patio for alfresco dining, and a private dining room for small events. Sunday through Thursday noon to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday noon to 11:30 p.m.
click to enlarge The croquetas served at Social 27 Supper Club in Little Havana are topped with cheese.
Social 27 has an elevated take on classic croquetas.
The Louis Collection photo

Social 27 Supper Club

2555 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-703-9210
social27miami.com
Although this Cuban restaurant quietly opened back in August, it has revamped its establishment entirely for a new wave of guests to enjoy. Social 27 Supper Club, the latest venture from chefs Justin Sherrer and Lisetty Llampalla of Doce Provisions, celebrates its official grand opening on Calle Ocho this week. While the menu features dishes that blend modern Cuban cuisine with hints of Caribbean flair, this isn't your classic Cuban restaurant — it's also a supper club, paying homage to the supper clubs of the 1940s and '50s in Havana. Dishes range from tiradito cienfuegos and pork croquetas to buratta brulee, and mar & tierra. Some of their signature cocktails include the "Papa Doble," "Mango con Sal," and the "El Viejo Fashioned." Happy hour is held weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and live music plays from Thursday through Saturday. Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
click to enlarge
Buena Papa Fry Bar has opened in Wynwood.
Buena Papa Fry Bar photo

Buena Papa Fry Barz

151 NW 24th St., Miami
buenapapa.com
Buena Papa Fry Bar, the Colombian-inspired, gourmet French fry restaurant featured on ABC's Shark Tank this past October, has just opened its first franchise location in South Florida inside of the Dirty Rabbit in Wynwood. At its new Wynwood location, Buena Papa Fry Bar has launched three new signature dishes, "el Cubano," "el Japones," and "el Miami." While grabbing some loaded french fries, guests can enjoy a brand new mural from popular muralist Luis Valle of Nicaragua. This expansion comes on the heels of Buena Papa Fry Bar's Shark Tank deal with investor Robert Herjavec. Buena Papa Fry Bar opened its first location in Raleigh, North Carolina, back in 2021 and has since opened more than eight franchises in the U.S. Sunday through Wednesday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.
