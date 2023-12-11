New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Baires Grill, Social 27 Supper Club, and Buena Papa Fry Bar

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Baires Grill8551 NW 53rd St., Doral
305-728-0305
bairesgrill.comDowntown Doral has a new Argentine steakhouse on the block. Downtown Doral's newest restaurant is Baires Grill, a popular Argentinian spot founded in 1999 with several locations across South Florida. Back in 2019, we named Baires Grill one of our Ten Best Argentine Restaurants in Miami. This new location will offer lunch, dinner, and happy hour. Plus, it features a full bar with a large adjoining lounge area, a main dining room, a large outdoor patio for alfresco dining, and a private dining room for small events. Sunday through Thursday noon to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday noon to 11:30 p.m.
Social 27 Supper Club2555 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-703-9210
social27miami.comAlthough this Cuban restaurant quietly opened back in August, it has revamped its establishment entirely for a new wave of guests to enjoy. Social 27 Supper Club, the latest venture from chefs Justin Sherrer and Lisetty Llampalla of Doce Provisions, celebrates its official grand opening on Calle Ocho this week. While the menu features dishes that blend modern Cuban cuisine with hints of Caribbean flair, this isn't your classic Cuban restaurant — it's also a supper club, paying homage to the supper clubs of the 1940s and '50s in Havana. Dishes range from tiradito cienfuegos and pork croquetas to buratta brulee, and mar & tierra. Some of their signature cocktails include the "Papa Doble," "Mango con Sal," and the "El Viejo Fashioned." Happy hour is held weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and live music plays from Thursday through Saturday. Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Buena Papa Fry Barz151 NW 24th St., Miami
buenapapa.comBuena Papa Fry Bar, the Colombian-inspired, gourmet French fry restaurant featured on ABC's Shark Tank this past October, has just opened its first franchise location in South Florida inside of the Dirty Rabbit in Wynwood. At its new Wynwood location, Buena Papa Fry Bar has launched three new signature dishes, "el Cubano," "el Japones," and "el Miami." While grabbing some loaded french fries, guests can enjoy a brand new mural from popular muralist Luis Valle of Nicaragua. This expansion comes on the heels of Buena Papa Fry Bar's Shark Tank deal with investor Robert Herjavec. Buena Papa Fry Bar opened its first location in Raleigh, North Carolina, back in 2021 and has since opened more than eight franchises in the U.S. Sunday through Wednesday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.