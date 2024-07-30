 New Downtown Pecorino’s Brings Back Perricone’s Baked Brie and More | Miami New Times
The Baked Brie is Back! Team Behind Perricone’s Opens Pecorino’s in Downtown Miami

Former Perricone's staff open a ghost kitchen to sell Perricone's favorites like baked brie, chicken salad, and chicken parm.
July 30, 2024
Italian ghost kitchen Pecorino's opens in downtown Miami and sells Perricone's fan favorites like baked brie, chicken salad, pasta, and chicken parmesan. Pecorino's photo
Following the closing of Perricone’s Marketplace & Café, the acclaimed culinary team behind the former cherished Miami institution has announced its spirit will live on in the form of Pecorino’s, a new ghost kitchen in downtown Miami.

Pecorino’s operates as a ghost kitchen dedicated to delivering authentic Italian cuisine to those in South Florida (including some fan favorites from Perricone's) via full-service catering, delivery, and takeout. It was founded by the same culinary team and former catering director of Perricone’s Marketplace & Café, Laurie Powell.

“After 27 wonderful years, it was difficult for all of us to bid farewell to Perricone’s,” explains Powell. “We are eager to continue our journey with Pecorino’s as a ghost kitchen concept, bringing a fresh yet familiar dining experience to our loyal customers and new patrons alike, while remaining true to authentic Italian cuisine.”

Ensuring the spirit and legacy of the iconic Brickell restaurant lives on, Pecorino’s menu features the brand’s most beloved dishes — yes, even the baked brie.

Pecorino’s will offer fan favorites from Perricone’s, including its popular baked brie, the beloved chicken salad, the Fiocchi, the chicken parmesan, and the goat cheese salad. Plus, a rotating selection of daily specials will also be available, including "Meatball Mondays," "Picatta Thursdays," and "Fiocchi Fridays."
click to enlarge a charcuterie
A charcuterie assortment from Pecorino's, founded by culinary team of Perricone's in Brickell.
Pecorino's photo
The name "Pecorino’s" is a tribute to Italy’s culinary heritage and two favorite exports: wine and cheese. The à la carte menu features a blend of Italian comfort food favorites and new creations all crafted with the freshest ingredients by executive chef Felix Pavon.

Pecorino’s specializes in full-service catering for both corporate and social celebrations, offering menus for breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and dinner.

Serving the areas from Homestead to Fort Lauderdale, Pecorino’s provides custom menus and flexible food options, including vegetarian and vegan offerings, to accommodate gatherings of any size—from small, intimate gatherings to large buffets. Uniformed professional staff, catering equipment, and supplies are available upon request to ensure a seamless and memorable event.

Customers can choose from 34 different varieties of handheld sandwiches, along with a variety of appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, entrées, and decadent desserts.
click to enlarge An old photograph of an old building next to trees
A photo from Steven Perricone's personal archives of Perricone's Marketplace & Café's opening day in Brickell on October 16, 1996.
Photo by Steven Perricone
Perricone’s Marketplace & Café, one of Miami’s most beloved restaurants, closed on Thursday, May 16 after 27 years in business.

For generations, the restaurant hosted countless family gatherings, milestone birthdays, showers, anniversaries, graduations, and retirement parties in its garden setting in Brickell. Plus, the front porch bar was a legendary after-work watering hole for professionals in Brickell.

“We are tremendously sad to say goodbye to our loyal customers after nearly three decades, but we are also very proud that our restaurant was the setting for so many of their special memories. It was a privilege that we never took lightly,” says owner and founder Steven Perricone.

“It was a very tough decision for me,” Perricone told New Times in May. I came close to closing during COVID, given all of the restraints on the restaurant side, and I obviously didn’t. But now, it’s time for me to do it — for no one reason. It’s been just shy of 28 years that I’ve been open in the two locations.”

Although New Times was sad to say goodbye to Perricone's, we are more than grateful for Pecorino's.

"Our hope is that our new concept allows the South Florida community to recreate those special memories in the comfort of their own homes through our catering, delivery and takeout services.”

Pecorino’s is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at  1717 N. Bayshore Dr. Full-service catering, delivery, and takeout orders for pickup can be made via phone at 305-533-7163, via email at [email protected], on Uber Eats, or directly through its website.

Pecorino's. 1717 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-533-7163; pecorinos.com. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
