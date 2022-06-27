Miami Food Events This Week: Wine with Ugly Labels, Sour Things, and Tail Waggin' Terrace

Food and drink events across Miami this week include Allegra Angelo's "Ugly Label, Great Wine Tasting," the ultimate gaming experience at the Wharf Miami, and chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's new happy-hour menu at the Miami Beach Edition.
The Market at the Miami Beach Edition
Photo Courtesy of Purple PR
Happy Hour at the Miami Beach Edition
With inspiration from century-old markets of San Miguel in Madrid and La Boqueria in Barcelona, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten brings a new happy hour to the Miami Beach Edition. Enjoy a daily selection of oysters priced at $2 and paired with $12 sparkling rosé. The menu also offers Edition's signature Iguanita Beer for $6 and bites ranging from $10 to $14. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500; editionhotels.com.
An assortment of dishes from Cilantro 27 at the Lincoln Eatery
Photo courtesy of Cilantro 27
Learn to Make Ceviche at the Lincoln Eatery
This week, ceviche lovers come together to celebrate this classic seafood dish with a ceviche-making class at Cilantro 27 ceviche bar. To celebrate National Ceviche Day, the restaurant, located within The Lincoln Eatery and helmed by Lima native chef Nilton Castillo, will host a ceviche-making class where guests can learn tips and tricks for contracting the perfect dish, along with a pisco sour. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at
723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach Tickets cost $30 per person via eventbrite.com.
Inside Time Out Market in Miami Beach
Photo by Deepsleep Studio
Wine Tasting With Allegra Angelo at Time Out Market
Sommelier Allegra Angelo from Vinya Wine
presents "Ugly Label, Great Wine Tasting!" this week at Time Out Market. Tickets cost $35 for the tasting of six wines, Guests will vote together to determine the ugliest but greatest wine. The event welcomes all wine lovers, and encourages an educational but fun tasting. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.
An assortment of Spanish Marie beers
Photo courtesy of Alberto Cespedes
Sour Things Festival at Spanish Marie Brewery
Spanish Marie Brewery
loves to throw a good party, and not even summer can slow the place down. On the heels of festival-themed events like "Spanish Marie and the Brewer’s Carb Stone" (a Harry Potter-themed Christmas season event), the Star Wars
-themed "May the 4th Be With You Week," and the Halloween-inspired "Killer Circus," this week Spanish Marie Brewery continues its trend of hosting immersive themed parties with a Stranger Things
"Sour Things" festival. Starting Thursday, the brewery will launch a sour beer tap takeover featuring out-of-state breweries like RAR and Mortalis and release a number of Stranger Things
-inspired sour beers, including "Stranger Flings," a sour ale treated with strawberry, strawberry soda, waffles, maple syrup, and ice cream. Don't miss the one-off menu special of the day: a star-shaped Demogorgon pie. Expect an "upside-down" decorated beer garden taproom, and the brewery's speakeasy done up as the "Hellfire Club." 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at 14251 SW 120th St., Miami; 305-456-5490; eventbrite.com.
Make a date for drinks with your pup at the Westin Fort Lauderdale.
Photo courtesy of the Westin Fort Lauderdale
Tail Waggin' Terrace at the Westin Fort Lauderdale
The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort’s doggy happy-hour event, "Tail Waggin’ Terrace," returns to the hotel's Tequila Terrace this week. In addition to free canine cocktails and treats from Best of Miami 2022 winner Woof Gang Bakery
, guests will be treated to complimentary adult drinks, light bites, and photo ops for humans and pups. This month’s event features two sessions of "doga" (dog-yoga) with Red Cheetah Yoga founder Nikki McGowan. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-1111; marriott.com.
The Wharf Miami
Photo courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group
Game Night at the Wharf Miami
The Wharf Miami brings back the ultimate gaming experience with giant beer pong, arcade games, Jenga, and more. At Thursday's #BeatTheClock happy hour, mules, mojitos and margaritas start at $4, from 4 p.m. and the prices increase by $1 every hour until 7. To up the ante, Knotty Burgers will offer a basket of fries for every mojito pitcher purchase. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-400; RSVP at eventbrite.com.