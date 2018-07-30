 


Seared foie gras at Miami Spice participating restaurant Palme d'Or.
Seared foie gras at Miami Spice participating restaurant Palme d'Or.
Courtesy photo

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Miami Spice, One-Cent Ice Cream, and Gastropod Live

Clarissa Buch | July 30, 2018 | 8:00am
This week, 1-800-Lucky's Taiyaki hosts an ice cream social for the launch of romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, Miami Spice kicks off Wednesday, Gastropod hosts a live podcast performance at the Frost Science Museum, and Cream offers one-cent ice cream sandwiches.

Courtesy of Taiyaki

Free Ice Cream Social for Crazy Rich Asians at 1-800-Lucky's Taiyaki. Celebrate the nationwide release of romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians at Taiyaki. The first 100 people will receive one complimentary Taiyaki cone, as well as a chance to win a gift card or tickets to see the film. The event will also feature a surprise appearance and photo opportunities with the stars of the movie. 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1800lucky.com.

Michael Schwartz's Amara at Paraiso is participating in Miami Spice.
Michael Schwartz's Amara at Paraiso is participating in Miami Spice.
Courtesy photo

Miami Spice Kicks Off Across Town. The moment you've been waiting all summer for is finally here: Miami Spice begins Wednesday, August 1. Through September 30, some of the fanciest restaurants in town will offer $23 lunch and $39 dinner menus (excluding tax and gratuity). Some even throw in a free cocktail, a complimentary fourth course, or a $23 weekend brunch. There are more than two dozen new eateries this year, as well as a first-time partnership between Miami Spice and Slow Food Miami, a local nonprofit that recognizes restaurants and businesses that practice sustainability and authenticity in food and beverages. If you're not sure where to start, check out New Times' list of this year's best.

Co-hosts Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley of Gastropod.
Co-hosts Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley of Gastropod.
Courtesy photo

Gastropod Live at the Frost Science Museum. Are oysters really an aphrodisiac? Can you hack your taste buds? Why did it take humanity so long to invent the chocolate bar? In a special live performance of the podcast Gastropod, cohosts Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley will serve up a three-course feast for the eyes and ears. From live experiments to interactive tastings, the evening will combine special guests and field recordings to reveal the history and science behind the food we eat. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, at the Frost Science Museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $8 to $10 via frostscience.org.

Assemble your own handcrafted ice-cream sandwich.
Assemble your own handcrafted ice-cream sandwich.
Photo by Alona Abbady Martinez

Ice Cream Sandwich Day at Cream. For National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, bite into a mini version of Cream's warm ice cream sandwich for one penny. Stop into Cream's locations in Pembroke Pines, Aventura, Weston, or Boca Raton for the special. 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 2, at Cream, various locations; creamnation.com.

Courtesy of Whole Foods

Amazon Prime Launches One-Hour Delivery Service From Whole Foods Market. Shoppers in Miami with Amazon Prime accounts can get Whole Foods groceries delivered straight to their door. Prime Now, Amazon’s same-day delivery service, now includes delivery from Whole Foods Market locations across South Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach. Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse thousands of Whole Foods Market items — including produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples, and other locally sourced goods — place orders, and track delivery. One- and two-hour delivery windows are available upon checkout. Service is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Courtesy photo

Lobster at Quarterdeck. Through the summer, all Quarterdeck locations are offering a number of lobster specials. Highlights include lobster tacos topped with cheddar cheese and sliced avocados and served with cilantro-chive aioli and mango salsa ($19.99); lobster scampi sautéed in white wine and served over linguini ($24.99); lobster roll sandwiches on New England rolls ($19.99); and Mike’s lobster sushi rolls made with shrimp tempura, masago, and Maine lobster ($19.99). Through the summer at Quarterdeck, various locations; quarterdeckrestaurants.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

