Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Miami Spice, One-Cent Ice Cream, and Gastropod Live

This week, 1-800-Lucky's Taiyaki hosts an ice cream social for the launch of romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, Miami Spice kicks off Wednesday, Gastropod hosts a live podcast performance at the Frost Science Museum, and Cream offers one-cent ice cream sandwiches.

EXPAND Courtesy of Taiyaki

Free Ice Cream Social for Crazy Rich Asians at 1-800-Lucky's Taiyaki. Celebrate the nationwide release of romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians at Taiyaki. The first 100 people will receive one complimentary Taiyaki cone, as well as a chance to win a gift card or tickets to see the film. The event will also feature a surprise appearance and photo opportunities with the stars of the movie. 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1800lucky.com.

Michael Schwartz's Amara at Paraiso is participating in Miami Spice. Courtesy photo

Miami Spice Kicks Off Across Town. The moment you've been waiting all summer for is finally here: Miami Spice begins Wednesday, August 1. Through September 30, some of the fanciest restaurants in town will offer $23 lunch and $39 dinner menus (excluding tax and gratuity). Some even throw in a free cocktail, a complimentary fourth course, or a $ 23 weekend brunch. There are more than two dozen new eateries this year, as well as a first-time partnership between Miami Spice and Slow Food Miami, a local nonprofit that recognizes restaurants and businesses that practice sustainability and authenticity in food and beverages. If you're not sure where to start, check out New Times' list of this year's best.