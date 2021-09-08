Hallandale Beach's Atlantic Village is a Foodie Dining Destination

In the coming months, Atlantic Village — located at 601, 701, and 801 N. Federal Hwy. — is set to bring a wide variety of restaurants to its lineup of service-oriented retail, restaurants, and entertainment, as well as office space and medical tenants.
A number of food-and-beverage tenants have opened their doors since Atlantic Village launched in 2018, among them La Estancia Argentina, Crudos Fusion Art, Doggi’s Arepa Bar, Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar, Juice Mafia, La Piazzetta, Jaffa Israel Kitchen, Holi Vegan Kitchen, and the Blues Burgers.
As phase two of construction for Atlantic Village comes to an end, additional tenants are set to come online in the next few weeks including Crema Gourmet and Gelato-Go.
"Our vision is to create an infusion of about 20 different types of restaurants and food-and-beverage operators catering to different price points," says Grupo Eco's Daniel Chaberman, one of the developers behind the phased project. "Atlantic Village provides the community options for breakfast, coffee, snacks, lunch meetings, dinners, and everything in between."
High-profile names like Drunken Dragon, El Primo Red Tacos, and Japanese handroll sushi bar Temakase — three popular Miami establishments expanding to Broward County — will arrive as part of Atlantic Village’s third phase, which will come online at the end of 2021.
September as one of only a few South Florida restaurants to specialize in birria tacos. In Hallandale, the new 60-seat location will serve only birria — deep-fried tacos that have been stuffed with cheese and meat, served with a consommé dipping broth.
El Primo's Frank Neri tells New Times that expanding to Atlantic Village was a natural move.
"Atlantic Village is the perfect location for our customer base outside downtown Miami," Neri says. "Downtown can be quite a long drive from northern Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and parking can be difficult. This project provides a comfortable and accessible setting for those customers, along with the opportunity to draw from the nearby residents, professionals, shoppers, and visitors."
Another Miami pop-up, Temakase, will open its first brick-and-mortar location in Hallandale after hosting a temporary experience at the Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach over the summer.
Likewise, Drunken Dragon will open a 200-seat venue with outdoor seating and a full-service bar and lounge in Atlantic Village's third phase. Homecookin’ Hospitality Group, the team behind Miami Beach’s Foxhole Bar and Ràcket in Wynwood, operate Drunken Dragon. Drunken Dragon’s South Beach location, which opened in 2014, has amassed a substantial following among Korean barbecue enthusiasts.
Offering “traditional Korean dishes with a twist,” Drunken Dragon’s Atlantic Village location will serve its signature dishes, which include bok choy, twice-fried chicken, lobster rolls, and, yes, the provocatively acronymed "BFR meat board," a make-your-own-lettuce-wraps array centered on a Flinstonian braised short rib. Drunken Dragon will also offer a new amenity in the form of a lunch menu that contains dishes available only during those hours.
"We're excited to join the other tenants at Atlantic Village," Homecookin’ partner Angel Febres says. "We see Atlantic Village as the new hot destination. The relocation of businesses to the area makes the landscape even more exciting."
Atlantic Village. 801 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 646-323-7859; atlanticvillageone.com.