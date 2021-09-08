Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

Hallandale Beach's Atlantic Village is a Foodie Dining Destination

September 8, 2021 9:00AM

Drunken Dragon is expanding to Broward County with a second location in Hallandale Beach.
Drunken Dragon is expanding to Broward County with a second location in Hallandale Beach. Photo courtesy of Drunken Dragon
A growing mixed-use development in Hallandale Beach is attracting foodies with the addition of several popular new restaurants, including a second location for Drunken Dragon, El Primo Red Tacos, and Temakase.

In the coming months, Atlantic Village — located at 601, 701, and 801 N. Federal Hwy. — is set to bring a wide variety of restaurants to its lineup of service-oriented retail, restaurants, and entertainment, as well as office space and medical tenants.

A number of food-and-beverage tenants have opened their doors since Atlantic Village launched in 2018, among them La Estancia Argentina, Crudos Fusion Art, Doggi’s Arepa Bar, Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar, Juice Mafia, La Piazzetta, Jaffa Israel Kitchen, Holi Vegan Kitchen, and the Blues Burgers.

As phase two of construction for Atlantic Village comes to an end, additional tenants are set to come online in the next few weeks including Crema Gourmet and Gelato-Go.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


"Our vision is to create an infusion of about 20 different types of restaurants and food-and-beverage operators catering to different price points," says Grupo Eco's Daniel Chaberman, one of the developers behind the phased project. "Atlantic Village provides the community options for breakfast, coffee, snacks, lunch meetings, dinners, and everything in between."

High-profile names like Drunken Dragon, El Primo Red Tacos, and Japanese handroll sushi bar Temakase — three popular Miami establishments expanding to Broward County — will arrive as part of Atlantic Village’s third phase, which will come online at the end of 2021.
click to enlarge El Primo Red Tacos is opening a Hallandale location. - PHOTO COURTESY OF EL PRIMO
El Primo Red Tacos is opening a Hallandale location.
Photo courtesy of El Primo
El Primo, the successful taco pop-up operated by the team behind Pez, made headlines in September as one of only a few South Florida restaurants to specialize in birria tacos. In Hallandale, the new 60-seat location will serve only birria — deep-fried tacos that have been stuffed with cheese and meat, served with a consommé dipping broth.

El Primo's Frank Neri tells New Times that expanding to Atlantic Village was a natural move.

"Atlantic Village is the perfect location for our customer base outside downtown Miami," Neri says. "Downtown can be quite a long drive from northern Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and parking can be difficult. This project provides a comfortable and accessible setting for those customers, along with the opportunity to draw from the nearby residents, professionals, shoppers, and visitors."

Another Miami pop-up, Temakase, will open its first brick-and-mortar location in Hallandale after hosting a temporary experience at the Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach over the summer.

Likewise, Drunken Dragon will open a 200-seat venue with outdoor seating and a full-service bar and lounge in Atlantic Village's third phase. Homecookin’ Hospitality Group, the team behind Miami Beach’s Foxhole Bar and Ràcket in Wynwood, operate Drunken Dragon. Drunken Dragon’s South Beach location, which opened in 2014, has amassed a substantial following among Korean barbecue enthusiasts.

Offering “traditional Korean dishes with a twist,” Drunken Dragon’s Atlantic Village location will serve its signature dishes, which include bok choy, twice-fried chicken, lobster rolls, and, yes, the provocatively acronymed "BFR meat board," a make-your-own-lettuce-wraps array centered on a Flinstonian braised short rib. Drunken Dragon will also offer a new amenity in the form of a lunch menu that contains dishes available only during those hours.

"We're excited to join the other tenants at Atlantic Village," Homecookin’ partner Angel Febres says. "We see Atlantic Village as the new hot destination. The relocation of businesses to the area makes the landscape even more exciting."

Atlantic Village. 801 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 646-323-7859; atlanticvillageone.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Before He Was Proud

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation