Popular Smash Burger Spot Opens in Downtown Miami at Kaseya Center

Skinny Louie in Wynwood has blown up on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok since January of this year — and for good reason.
Its simple smash burger menu, with the option to pair burgers with fries or a milkshake and to make it a double or a triple, brought back the nostalgia aspect to Miami's smash burger scene.
Now, its popular menu is set to take fall 2024 by storm by opening a new location inside of the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami just in time for the Miami Heat basketball season.
The restaurant will be open for the entirety of the 2024-2025 Miami Heat season.
Whether attendees are at a Miami Heat game, a concert, or any event at Kaseya Center, they will now have the opportunity to enjoy the same fan-favorite menu in Wynwood available at the flagship store.
The arena location promises to deliver the same high-quality dining experience that has made the brand a local favorite.
Skinny Louie’s expansion to the Kaseya Center marks a significant step for the brand, especially as it comes just one year since its launch.
The brand has quickly garnered attention for its straightforward yet flavorful offerings, even making it in New Times' 7 Best Smash Burgers in Miami list and winning New Times' Best Late-Night Dining in 2024.
Skinny Louie at Kaseya Center. 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; kaseyacenter.com.