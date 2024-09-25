What Will Jimmy Butler’s Hairstyle Be on Miami Heat Media Day? You Can Bet Online!

At last year's media event, Butler unveiled "Emo Jimmy," complete with eye, lip, and nose piercings, black-painted fingernails, and, perhaps most strikingly, hair straightened à la Panic! At the Disco circa 2005. A year prior, Butler greeted reporters sporting long dreadlocks.
While the getup didn't make it past media day either time, photos of Butler's funky look were featured on broadcasts throughout the season. In fact, the '24 styling persists on Butler's Basketball Reference page.
Till next week, anyway. The real news is that for 2024 Miami Heat media day, you can place bets on the hairstyle Butler will debut on Monday, September 30.
Will we see "Mohawk Jimmy" or "Afro Jimmy?" How about "Manbun Jimmy?"
According to odds posted on the online betting platform Bovada, Heat fans are most likely to see "Bald Jimmy." But given Butler's antics, our money's on whatever hairstyle Heat fans least expect.
Here are the odds for Butler's hairstyles for 2024 Miami Heat Media Day, as of Wednesday morning:
Bald: +265
Dyed Hair: +550
Afro: +550
Mohawk: +650
Twisties with Low Fade: +850
Buzzcut: +900
Emo Hairstyle: +950
Braids: +1100
Manbun: +1100
Dreadlocks: +1100
Pigtails/Mickey Mouse Hairstyle: +1200
The "Jimmy Neutron": +1400
If you bet on Butler's hairstyle, according to one X user, you have a gambling addiction.