Viral Eric Trump UFC betting screenshots unravel after hacking claim

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Eric Trump, Lara Trump and other guests gather inside the Octagon at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday, which the White House is calling "a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Evan Vucci - Pool/Getty Images)

A bizarre social media controversy briefly overshadowed UFC’s err… historic fight card at the White House this weekend after a post from UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier’s account appeared to show Eric Trump asking whether any of the event’s fights were “rigged.”

The screenshots, which quickly spread across social media before being deleted, purported to show direct messages between Cormier and President Donald Trump’s son. In the alleged exchange, Eric appears to ask whether any fighters were injured and whether any fights on the White House card were fixed.

“I’ll just cut to the chase. Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged?” one of the messages reads, according to screenshots circulated online. The conversation also appears to reference betting on a fight involving featherweight contender Diego Lopes.

The post was accompanied by a statement attributed to Cormier that reads, in part, “I refuse to stay silent” and condemns what it describes as “insider behavior.”

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MAJOR BREAKING: In a now deleted post by former MMA fighter Daniel Cormier, he posted screenshots of Eric Trump trying to get an insider scoop on whether any of the MMA fights at the White House are rigged so that he could try and illegally make money off of them.. Below is the… pic.twitter.com/lj28ipXv8Y — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 14, 2026

But within hours, both men denied the authenticity of the messages.

“This is completely fake!” Eric Trump wrote on social media. “I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary.” Trump later described the screenshots as AI-generated.

Cormier also rejected the claims, telling fans that the screenshots were not real and suggesting his account had been compromised. “Not real, I can’t believe you guys believed that,” Cormier said in videos circulated online. He later posted, “Are people really this dumb?” after the images went viral.

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The controversy erupted just hours before UFC Freedom 250, a highly publicized fight card staged on the White House South Lawn as part of celebrations surrounding President Trump’s 80th birthday. Cormier was working the event as a commentator.

While several MMA journalists reported seeing the original post on Cormier’s verified account before it was deleted, neither the screenshots nor the alleged messages themselves have been independently verified.

The hacking explanation gained credibility later in the day when Cormier’s account reportedly began publishing cryptocurrency-related content that seemed unrelated to the UFC or the commentator’s usual activity. Multiple outlets cited the posts as evidence that the account may have been compromised.

The incident nevertheless generated a frenzy online, where users debated whether the messages were authentic, AI-generated, or the result of a social media hack.

For South Florida observers, the episode represents the latest online controversy involving the Trump family, whose business and political operations remain deeply tied to Florida. Eric oversees major portions of the Trump Organization’s operations, while President Trump maintains his primary residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

As of Monday afternoon, no public evidence had emerged confirming that Eric Trump ever sent the messages, and both men continue to insist the screenshots are fake.