Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

News

Brightline Train Rips Apart Car Carrier in Hollywood Rail Collision (VIDEO)

April 13, 2023 11:35AM

A Brightline train at MiamiCentral terminal during the inaugural trip from Miami to West Palm Beach on May 11, 2018.
A Brightline train at MiamiCentral terminal during the inaugural trip from Miami to West Palm Beach on May 11, 2018. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A Brightline train rammed into a car-carrier truck in Hollywood yesterday, sending vehicles flying around the railroad tracks and tearing down a utility pole.

During an April 12 storm that brought biblical rainfall to Broward County, the truck was sitting on the tracks on Dixie Highway and Washington Street when the train powered through.

A bystander in his car on the street off the track heard the train blasting its horn and recorded the incident.

"Wow... Oh my god!" he yells.

The man's TikTok video captures the moment the train slammed into the car-stacked trailer with a loud clang of twisted metal, which overpowers his shouting. As the train tore apart the trailer, the wreckage pulled down a nearby pole and a set of traffic lights attached to it.

The front of the truck was several feet in front of the railway when the train struck, and the driver's cab did not appear to be damaged in the collision.

Brightline suspended service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami as workers cleared the scene. The company said no one was injured in the crash.


At 8 a.m. on April 13, Brightline announced service had resumed between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

The incident occurred in the midst of a historic storm that dropped more than 20 inches of rain on some communities in the Fort Lauderdale metro area. The rainfall total at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was enough to break a monthly rain record in a single day.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a fellow at Miami New Times. She spent the last year in New York City getting her master’s degree at the Columbia School of Journalism. She is also a proud alum of the University of Miami.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Everyone's a Queen

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation