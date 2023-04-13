Brightline Train Rips Apart Car Carrier in Hollywood Rail Collision (VIDEO)

During an April 12 storm that brought biblical rainfall to Broward County, the truck was sitting on the tracks on Dixie Highway and Washington Street when the train powered through.
A bystander in his car on the street off the track heard the train blasting its horn and recorded the incident.
"Wow... Oh my god!" he yells.
The man's TikTok video captures the moment the train slammed into the car-stacked trailer with a loud clang of twisted metal, which overpowers his shouting. As the train tore apart the trailer, the wreckage pulled down a nearby pole and a set of traffic lights attached to it.
The front of the truck was several feet in front of the railway when the train struck, and the driver's cab did not appear to be damaged in the collision.
Brightline suspended service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami as workers cleared the scene. The company said no one was injured in the crash.
At 8 a.m. on April 13, Brightline announced service had resumed between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
I was totally confused about the accident when I was there. Those cars were probably stalled out from the flash flood. The truck that picked them up got stuck as well it seems. pic.twitter.com/N4xTeUtfmw— eddie peso (@PesoAtHome) April 13, 2023
The incident occurred in the midst of a historic storm that dropped more than 20 inches of rain on some communities in the Fort Lauderdale metro area. The rainfall total at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was enough to break a monthly rain record in a single day.