The South Florida ties at the center of Andrew Tate’s empire

South Florida repeatedly surfaces as a nexus for recruitment, politics, litigation, and law enforcement activity in Tate's story.

For years, Andrew and Tristan Tate portrayed Romania as the center of their world.

But a sprawling New Yorker investigation detailing Andrew’s “empire of abuse” published this week suggests Florida may have played a far larger role in the brothers’ rise — and their legal troubles — than previously understood.

The 40,000-word report by investigative journalist Heidi Blake traces the evolution of the Tate brothers from former kickboxers to internet celebrities accused by Romanian prosecutors of using romantic relationships to recruit women into online sex work. The brothers deny wrongdoing.

Throughout the investigation, however, South Florida repeatedly surfaces as a nexus for recruitment, politics, litigation, and law enforcement activity.

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One of the women whose allegations ultimately helped trigger Romania’s investigation first met Tristan Tate in Miami, according to the report. The aspiring musician, identified under a pseudonym, was allegedly recruited while Tristan spent time in South Florida and later traveled to Romania after he promised to help launch her music career.

Her concerns about conditions inside the Tate organization eventually led to a report to the U.S. Embassy in Romania, prompting Romanian authorities to raid a villa in American Village, a residential development near the brothers’ heavily guarded compound outside Bucharest, in April 2022.

The Florida connections didn’t stop there.

The investigation details how Palm Beach County became a venue for litigation involving one of the women who cooperated with Romanian authorities. The report also describes efforts by Tate allies and investigators to gather information about witnesses living in Florida after the criminal investigation became public.

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Meanwhile, the brothers’ political orbit increasingly overlapped with South Florida’s most influential conservative circles.

The New Yorker reports that Andrew Tate developed ties to Donald Trump Jr. and other figures connected to President Donald Trump’s political network. Mar-a-Lago appears repeatedly throughout the story, including discussions involving Trump ally Richard Grenell and Romanian political figures as controversy surrounding the Tate case unfolded.

Then came the brothers’ return to the United States.

In February 2025, after Romanian authorities lifted travel restrictions, Andrew and Tristan Tate boarded a private jet bound for Fort Lauderdale.

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Thousands of followers tracked the flight online.

According to The New Yorker, the brothers expected a hero’s welcome. Instead, federal authorities seized their phones shortly after arrival. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had opened an investigation involving the brothers and used their arrival in South Florida to obtain electronic devices.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also failed to give the brothers the warm welcome they apparently hoped for. “The reality is Florida is not a place where you are welcome with that type of conduct up in the air,” DeSantis said when asked about the brothers’ expected arrival during a press conference in Bradford County. “I don’t know how it came to this. We were not involved. We were not notified. I found out through the media that this was something that was happening.”

The Tates subsequently embarked on a media tour through conservative political circles while continuing to fight criminal allegations overseas. Their jaunt included a ringside Las Vegas greeting by U.F.C. president Dana White (“Welcome to the States, boys!,” White announced), a cigar smoke sesh with Roger Stone, and a Los Angeles podcast chat with Kanye West.

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The brothers have consistently denied accusations that they trafficked women or coerced them into online sex work. Romanian prosecutors allege otherwise and continue to pursue the case.

Whether those proceedings ultimately end in convictions remains uncertain.

What is increasingly clear, however, is that South Florida was not merely a stop along the way.

Florida is one of the most important locations in the broader Andrew Tate saga — a place where recruitment, politics, litigation, and federal scrutiny all intersect.