Universal: ICE Didn’t Get Permission to Use Miami Vice Likeness in Ad

DHS has once again used an artist's intellectual property without permission.

Photo by Matthew Paulson from Flickr, “Miami ICE” text from DHS, collage by New Times

WWDJD? What Would Don Johnson Do? The actor’s character Sonny Crockett would routinely break the law in the name of justice on Miami Vice. So, maybe the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials were just thinking like the vigilante when they didn’t seek permission before using Universal’s intellectual property for a promotional ad for immigration enforcement agents?

Universal City Studios LLC joins A-list artists and creators who’ve seen their work used by DHS and/or the White House, like Sabrina Carpenter (who demanded the White House and DHS stop using “Juno” in videos highlighting ICE raids), Beyoncé (who threatened a cease-and-desist after President Donald Trump’s campaign used “Freedom”), and ABBA (who demanded Trump’s campaign stop playing “Dancing Queen”). A Universal spokesperson tells New Times the company “was never approached” about using its property for the ad. The spokesperson didn’t answer further questions.

DHS didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The one-minute video begins with an upward pan showing white-sand beaches and palm trees before a clip of a fishing boat ripping through the water, all while 80s synth-pop plays in the background. “Miami ICE” is written in blocky, Art Deco-style lettering colored bright blue and pink.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the This Week’s Top Stories newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Sports

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Sound familiar?

The video then cuts to clips of ICE agents detaining people, driving through streets, talking on walkie talkies, giving orders, and who could forget the brief clip of flamingoes and Miami waterways? (Maybe so they could caption the photo “NICE City.”) The post is seemingly part of Trump’s push to resell ICE to the public as “NICE” (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

ICE’s Miami field office has made more than 41,000 arrests since Trump took office for a second term, according to reporting from The Miami Herald. Per capita, Florida outpaces most states, including New York and California, according to the report.

advertisement advertisement

While unpopular with many from the beginning, ICE’s image problem grew to a fever pitch in January when agents killed U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Since then, DHS has posted a flurry photos showing arrests of accused criminals, Drake songs playing over arrest videos, and other meme attempts like the Miami NICE video.

That post garnered more than 345,000 views on the department’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Many of the 400 comments praised the scenes of people in cuffs and families being shattered, but a few saw through the glitz and glam.

“Your ICE agents are domestic terrorists,” wrote one user.

“Not NICE. American citizens are plagued with violent assaults from ICE agents. We are all LESS safe near ICE agents. An American citizen has a higher chance of an ICE agent physically assaulting them than an immigrant,” another wrote.

“Man I can’t wait until this clown show is over. Everything out of this administration is so unprofessional it’s ridiculous,” another said.

“You guys are truly so fucking stupid,” added another.