Udonis Haslem buys stake in English soccer team owned by Ed Sheeran

Udonis Haslem made the announcement August 7, saying he actually made the purchase last year.

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Miami’s Udonis Haslem has diversified his sports portfolio and dove in feet-first by joining Ed Sheeran as a minority owner of Ipswich Town Football Club in the English Premier League (EPL).

The Miami Heat legend brings as many NBA titles (three) to the table as Ipswich has won in its history, with one Premier League title (1961-62), Football Association (FA) Cup (1977-78), and European trophy (1980-81). If you haven’t already picked a favorite team following the FIFA World Cup fever, those interested can watch Haslem’s (and Sheeran’s) Tractor Boys play against the likes of Erling Haaland’s Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool this season starting Aug. 21.

Haslem, whose media team hasn’t responded to messages or calls seeking comment, celebrated the purchase with a post on Instagram, writing, “Basketball has been my life, but I’ve always respected the culture and impact of football. Proud to announce that last September, I became a minority owner of Ipswich Town Football Club.

“When I first saw the club’s motto ‘Running Towards Adversity’ I knew this was a club I wanted to be part of. Something I’ve believed in my entire career. Then I met the people behind the club, and it became clear it was more than just words. It’s who they are. That’s the only kind of culture I want to be around.

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“I’m excited to support what’s being built at Ipswich…both on and off the pitch. Miami to Portman Road. NBA to the Premier League. Let’s go, Blues!”

For those wondering about Ipswich Town’s crest: no, that isn’t the Trojan Horse from Christopher Nolan’s Homer’s Odyssey. The thick, white horse is actually a Suffolk Punch, historically used by farmers in the area.

Founded in 1878, Ipswich Town is one of England’s oldest football clubs. Many of England’s most famous clubs were also established in the late 19th century, making Ipswich part of the country’s earliest generation of football teams.

The club has spent most of its 147-year history in England’s lower divisions but has occasionally earned promotion to the top-flight EPL. Ipswich Town finished second in England’s second division during the 2025-26, so they’ll be playing against the best teams in the country this season.