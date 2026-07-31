Marijuana

A list of drive-thru marijuana dispensaries in South Florida

Several have popped up in Broward and Miami-Dade in recent years.
By Alex DeLucaJuly 31, 2026
Curaleaf's drive-thru medical marijuana dispensary.

photo by Curaleaf
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Many South Floridians are probably used to rolling through a drive-thru for a bite of greasy fast food, a Starbucks run, or, say, a CVS prescription. But how about some good ‘ol weed?

While recreational marijuana is still not legal in Florida and probably won’t be for quite a long time — as you may recall, Amendment 3 pulled 56 percent of the vote in November 2024 but died against the state’s 60 percent threshold — medical marijuana was greenlighted by Florida voters back in 2016. (Actual sales didn’t start until 2017, and smokable cannabis wasn’t legal until 2019). In the years since cannabis company Curaleaf opened Miami’s first-ever drive-thru dispensary in March 2019, several more have popped up across South Florida, from Kendall to Hollywood, making it easier for the region’s medical marijuana patients to get access to their meds.

We went ahead and compiled a list of all the dispensaries down here with drive-thru windows. You’ll find it below.

(One note: A valid Florida medical card is a must, and state law requires the cardholder to be the one at the window receiving the goods. Also, most locations ask that you place your order online first, since the window is for pickup, not browsing. Ya know, dispensary etiquette and all that.)

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Editor's Picks

Müv

Müv, which boasts dozens of dispensary locations across the state, has only one drive-thru location in South Florida. Located in a former bank building in Hollywood, the store is regularly stocked with an array of smokable weed, concentrates, edibles, and other goods.

6661 Taft St., Hollywood, FL 33024

A screenshot from Google Maps of a medical marijuana dispensary.
The drive-thru dispensary is located in a former bank.

Screenshot via Google Maps

Curaleaf

The state’s second-largest cannabis producer by volume of THC sold (after Trulieve), Curaleaf has two drive-thru locations in South Florida: one near the Miami International Airport and another in Kendall.

5400 NW 72nd Ave., Miami, FL 33166 (Miami Airport)

12125 Southwest 152nd St., Miami, FL 33177 (Kendall)

Sunnyside

One of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in the nation, Sunnyside operates a handful of stores across South Florida, from Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade including one drive-thru spot in West Miami.

8717 SW 24th St., Miami, FL, 33165

A screenshot from Google Maps of a medical marijuana dispensary.
Sunnyside has one drive-thru location in Miami.

Screenshot via Google Maps

Are we missing any? Please let us know at editorial@miaminewtimes.com.

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Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She previously interned for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

alex.deluca@miaminewtimes.com

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