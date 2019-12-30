The Most Insane Miami Twitter Moments of the 2010s

Twitter: You use it to scream into a void at work, make enemies, or get fired, and in return, nothing good happens and using it only makes you sad. It's just cigarettes for your brain. Sometimes you find a good joke on the site, sometimes you network online and make new friends, and almost all of the time, those instances are drowned out by the nonstop caterwauling of online Nazis, Boomer idiots, and the President of the United States.

Miami is a particularly insane place to be online, since the city attracts narcissists and 85 to 90 percent of being a Miamian in the 2010s revolved around Posting About Where You Were and Why It Was Important and Exclusive. Florida is a largely insane place to live, and it's even more insane living inside the brains of Floridians online each and every day. So, inspired by this BuzzFeed list of the decade's most brain-melting political tweets, here's a rundown of the best and worst Miami Twitter had to offer this decade.

Bleakest Corporate Tweet: UPS thanking Miami-area cops for possibly shooting a UPS driver to death

UPS deleted this tweet stating "We appreciate law enforcement's service." It's still in the Google webcache though. But, Googles cycles these through so it won't be retained much longer. Here's screenshot. https://t.co/lIc6XCav1O pic.twitter.com/ASzkesc5YX — Eileen Clancy (@clancynewyork) December 8, 2019

UPS has been roasted endlessly since the December 6 shooting in which a team of 18 Miami-area cops fired their guns during rush hour after some alleged robbers took a UPS driver, Frank Ordonez, hostage. Ordonez, the two robbers, and an innocent bystander died. In a since-deleted tweet, UPS thanked the cops for their service.

America 2016: @MiamiPD union president calls 12-year-old #TamirRice "a thug" for playing with a toy gun in the park. https://t.co/YkIK6RTcfY — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) December 29, 2015

Worst Javier Ortiz Moment: Miami's police union president saying 12-year-old Tamir Rice deserved to be murdered by cops

Picking a single Javier Ortiz Twitter moment is like eating only one Pringle from the can, except the chips in this instance are racist statements from a powerful cop and the canister holding them is bottomless. But the worst among the bunch is clear — before Ortiz was pushed out of controlling the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, he tweeted that Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old child holding a toy gun, deserved to be shot to death by Cleveland cops.

"Act like a thug and you'll be treated like one," he wrote online in 2015 after Rice had been killed. And we refuse to let him forget it.

@DanSileoShow was PUSHING the U sign in my schools face...VERY disappointing to know the University of Miami lead the charge in this!! — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) November 4, 2013

@DanSileoShow My family and I are in hidding..PLEASE RESPECT our PRIVACEY....I have hired a PRIVATE COP and He is ARMED..THANK U..GO CANES — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) November 4, 2013

Best way to get fired online: The time a radio host got fired for offering $1,000 to permanently injure Devonta Freeman

Former Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Dan Sileo got fired from his job on WQAM in 2013 after offering $1,000 to anyone who injured then-Florida State Seminole Devonta Freeman. This made the list less because of what actually happened and more so because Sileo had a subsequent meltdown and perfectly encapsulated the misspelled, bizarrely capitalized, and utterly bone-chilling way in which Male Boomers get angry online in modern society. Sileo went from offering money to hurt people to claiming he was in hiding and had hired armed guards. Few sentences are as perfect as "I have hired a PRIVATE COP and He is ARMED..THANK U..GO CANES." Silo got bonus points for threading his tweets out of order, too. Perfect Boomer mindset.

First my cereal has the wrong number now someone stole my pregnant pigeon and her cage, who the fuck steals pigeons they are everywhere FUCK — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 1, 2010

Best hoax: Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson possibly making up a story about pigeon husbandry

Honestly, Miami native and now-retired NFL star Chad Johnson could also get his own list, but nothing he did online was stranger than when he claimed in 2010 he found a pigeon and watched that pigeon lay eggs, only for some intrepid internet sleuths to realize he was just using pigeon photos from the first page of Google Images.

Worst use of police time: The time Miami Beach cops arrested a dude for a parody Twitter account

Miami Beach cops arrested Ernesto Orsetti in 2018 after Orsetti allegedly made an account that purported to be run by MBPD spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez. That arrest seemed unnecessary on its face and could have had some serious repercussions for First Amendment rights online. But prosecutors dropped his charges after noting he'd written retweets "are just RTs" in his bio, so don't let anyone tell you that phrase is meaningless.

Celebrities should research #humanrights record of a country b4 taking blood money from ruthless dictators. @MariahCarey — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) December 20, 2013

Weirdest fight: Former Miami Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen's strange Twitter feuds with Karl Lagerfeld and Mariah Carey

As former New Times columnist Kyle Munzenrieder wrote in 2016:



Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican from Miami, is like the Azealia Banks of Congress. She always seems to find herself feuding with some celebrity or another. Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Jennifer Lopez have all found themselves on the other end of a critical Twitter lashing from Ros-Lehtinen. Though the congresswoman has good reasons for her beefs. Ros-Lehtinen usually reserves her ire for stars she believes are propping up dictators throughout the globe while ignoring human rights. In fact, the member (and former chair) of the powerful House Committee on Foreign Relations has taken it upon herself to become Washington's top voice calling out Hollywood stars who dabble with dictators.

That habit led Ros-Lehtinen to yell at then-Chanel head honcho Karl Lagerfeld for going to Cuba, former NBA great Dennis Rodman for traveling to North Korea, and even Beyonce for her 2016 trip to Havana. Did you know Mariah Carey took a whole bunch of money from former Angolan dictator José Eduardo dos Santos? Ros-Lehtinen sure remembers.

I have only said like 10000 times I will be a private citizen in January. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 17, 2016

Best political tweet: Rubio promising in writing that he would not run for reelection

Staring at this tweet approximates the feeling of staring directly into the sun. Honestly, kudos to the senator for at least having the guts to leave the post online.

I spoke to the @washingtonpost about how this account started and why I’m not doing it any more. https://t.co/sfq3IE7kMN — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) July 15, 2019

Worst Trend: #FloridaMan

Look, New Times (and even this reporter) are also guilty of leaning into the Florida Man aesthetic for cheap laughs in the social media era. But there's really nothing funny at all about Florida Man stories — they make for quick, viral hits on Twitter, but they ruin the lives of people who overwhelmingly have drug issues or mental-health problems. Think twice before you retweet those posts, folks. If you can't understand why, try downloading this Chrome plug-in from the podcast Citations Needed that replaces the words "Florida Man" with the phrase "Man Likely Suffering From Mental Illness or Drug Addiction."

No guest should ever feel unwelcome in one of our restaurants and we are taking this matter very seriously. Upon learning of this incident, we immediately apologized to the guests in person. The individuals involved have been suspended pending the results of our investigation. — The Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) May 15, 2018

All guests should always feel welcome in our restaurants. The recent incident in one of our Miami restaurants fell short of our standards, and we apologize to the guest and his family. Two individuals are no longer employed by the company, and we are continuing to investigate. pic.twitter.com/gbrh1Ok8iC — The Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) May 16, 2018

Best Twitter Moment of the Decade: The day all of conservative media screamed at a Miami Cheesecake Factory

Honestly, this incident didn't really get much media play when it happened. But it might be the single funniest thing to ever happen in Miami politics, and it deserves to be immortalized as a shining example of how politics and social media broke everyone's collective brains in the post-Trump era. In May 2018, a man named Eugenior Joseph claimed he was threatened by staff at the Dadeland Mall Cheesecake Factory for wearing a Make America Great Again hat. Joseph claimed staff gathered around his table and "smacked their knuckles" around him. So he called the cops. And the cops determined that nothing happened.



This did not stop Fox News from bringing Joseph onto TV to discuss the "incident" while he proudly wore his #MAGA hat onscreen. Pundits including Ben Shapiro and white supremacist bog-witch Ann Coulter came to Joseph's defense online and acted as if he'd somehow been the victim of a hate crime for an incident that may not have even happened in the first place. Amateur conservative YouTubers briefly began appearing at Cheesecake Factories and screaming about Donald Trump. (Really.) And the Cheesecake Factory apologized online. Two days later, the Cheesecake Factory said it had fired two employees. But it also seemed to suggest Joseph was lying about portions of what happened.

The incident reveals that Americans have two paths in life moving forward: You can become a Eugenior Joseph and perform on camera for the TV propaganda machine, or you can be behind a desk, waiting for 5 p.m., and trying to drink away the pain of writing branded tweets for a cheesecake chain. Here's to 2020.