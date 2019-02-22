 


4
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged for Soliciting Prostitution in South Florida Spa
Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged for Soliciting Prostitution in South Florida Spa

Jerry Iannelli, Brittany Shammas | February 22, 2019 | 12:23pm
In a staggering announcement, Jupiter Police today said billionaire and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with soliciting prostitution in Palm Beach County. Kraft is one of 25 people arrested in a huge sex-trafficking sting. The TCPalm yesterday reported that, after a six-month sting, law enforcement shut down ten massage parlors from Orlando to Palm Beach County. Cops claimed young women were being "lured" into massage parlors and, in some cases, trapped there.

As part of that effort, Jupiter Police spokesperson O'Neil Anderson told New Times today that Kraft was charged after visiting Orchids of Asia Day Spa in the North Palm Beach County town.

Continue Reading

The announcement that police had issued an arrest warrant for Kraft came mere hours after Jupiter PD held a very weird news conference in which numerous local reporters asked if any "prominent individuals" or “NFL players" were involved in the sting. Deadspin yesterday noted those were some highly specific questions for reporters to just, you know, randomly ask the cops.

That's because word had apparently leaked last night that Kraft was among the johns busted by investigators. Earlier this week, the TCPalm published a story about Orchids of Asia in which a neighbor said the operation was "like a movie."

Kraft's spokespeople told the Associated Press that they “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

At the press conference, police stressed that the focus should be on the human trafficking victims who were coerced to work at the massage parlors. Some held massage therapy licenses and were recruited to come from China to the United States, only to learn upon arrival that they would have to perform sex acts.

"They're coming over here and they are, truly some of them are, trying to make a better life for themselves," said Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey.

In some cases, the women lived at the massage parlors and were not allowed to leave. But even if they could, officials noted, they were trapped by a fear of immigration and law enforcement authorities.

Investigators made a point of noting that the men who frequented the massage parlors helped perpetuate the trafficking.

"These Johns, either knowingly or not knowingly, were certainly supplying the funds to perpetuate human trafficking and human sex trafficking," said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar. "That's the message."

This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.

