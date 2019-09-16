 


Patriots fans had no problem filling the vacant seats left by Dolphins fans.
Photo by George Martinez

Patriots Fans Took Over Hard Rock Stadium to See Their Team Blow Out the Dolphins

Ryan Yousefi | September 16, 2019 | 8:00am
Following a 59-10 whooping at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener, most Dolphins fans figured their team wouldn't find much relief in a Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. Most assumed Tom Brady and the Pats' offense — for the first time including Antonio Brown — would methodically and systematically tear the Dolphins' defense apart, doing pretty much whatever they'd like along the way. The majority also figured Miami's offense would continue to be all-time useless.

Well, all of those people were right. The Dolphins got their asses kicked by the Patriots, 43-0. Not only that but also most of the people who thought all of those things stayed home rather than head to Hard Rock Stadium to see the carnage in person.

Predictably, Patriots fans had no problem filling the vacant seats. Seemingly all of them.

You can't blame the Dolphins fans who didn't show up. Who wants to pay good money to watch the Patriots beat up on a Canadian Football League team? Who would want to spend three hours of a beautiful Sunday in South Florida watching such a lopsided football game?

Oh, Patriots fans, that's right.

What matters here is not how many Patriots fans attended the game, but that the Dolphins improved to 0-2 on the season. That's two down, 14 to go on their way to selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the first overall pick in next April's NFL Draft. Joke's on you, Patriots fans. Y'all showed up to cheer on the Dolphins' pursuit of a quarterback who's gonna kick your team's ass for the next decade! CHECKMATE.

The Dolphins are a bad football team, and no one is all that excited about watching them play football — unless, of course, you're a fan of the team that's playing the Dolphins that week. That's the point here and will likely remain the truth for the rest of the season.

Next week when they take on the Dallas Cowboys, the Dolphins will continue their quest to suck harder than any other NFL team has ever sucked. Expect more of the same.

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

