Miami-Area Cop Fails Cocaine Test, Sues His Own Department

Pro tip: If you want to work in a job where you arrest people for doing cocaine, don't do cocaine yourself.

That advice might seem obvious, but the Miami Springs Police Department says one of its cops, Christopher Dweck, failed to follow those wise words. Now, after failing a test for coke and amphetamines and getting fired, he is suing the department in federal court.

The former officer claims the drug test violated his constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures because the failed tests came after his squad car was involved in a hit-and-run. His lawyer, Enrique Yabor, argues that the city's police union contract mandates that the department have reasonable suspicion that the cop caused the accident before testing him for drugs. Because the other driver involved in the accident sideswiped Dweck, the attorney argues the city had no right to give him a drug test.