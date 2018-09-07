Miami Cops Tasered, Arrested Man Who Was Having Seizure, Lawsuit Says

Derek Graham admits he didn't answer questions from City of Miami Police officers September 14, 2014. But that's because he says he couldn't. He was having a seizure.

According to a lawsuit filed August 30 in Miami-Dade County Court, Graham says he was walking from his South Miami-Dade home to the Douglas Road Metrorail station on South Dixie Highway when he collapsed on the concrete at a nearby intersection. Graham lives with epilepsy.

Then two City of Miami officers approached. The lawsuit claims the pair began asking Graham questions while he writhed on the ground. Obviously, he couldn't answer. Eventually, he became conscious enough to try to walk home and take care of himself. But, he says, the MPD officers wouldn't let him.