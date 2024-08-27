Miami Influencer Alix Earle Apologizes for Using N-Word Ten Years Ago

TikTok influencer Alix Earle has apologized after coming under fire for repeatedly using the word "nigga" in ten-year-old social media posts that resurfaced recently.
Earle, a 23-year-old University of Miami graduate who skyrocketed to internet fame in 2020, published a statement on Instagram yesterday acknowledging posts from the summer of 2014 on her long-dormant Ask.fm account in which she used the slur.
Saying she's "deeply sorry that my words have hurt many and have led people to believe that I have any prejudice in my heart," Earle notes that she was 13 years old at the time and "did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word."
"That is no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age," the statement reads. "That absolutely is not the way I speak or what I stand for."
And further down: "Regardless of what's being said online, I wanted to come on here to address the facts and most importantly apologize."
As previously reported in New Times, screenshots published on Reddit in 2022 showed user @Alix_earle replying to questions on the formerly Q&A-style site. In response to one anonymous question from June 25, 2014, that asked, "Why did you say bye bye Annie," @Alix_earle responded, "Take a joke nigga."
Another question from June 28, 2014, which vaguely asked "with who" — presumably a follow-up to a previous inquiry — @Alix_earle responded, "My nigga."
The screenshots were initially shared in the Reddit community r/AlixEarleSnark, then resurfaced again on TikTok earlier this month.
Earle's statement comes more than two weeks after news first broke about the decade-old social media posts.
In the meantime, the influencer kept up her habitual routine of sharing near-daily videos on TikTok, from clips of her out on the town for a girls' night to her making chicken soup. Notably, such posts have been inundated with comments from users imploring Earle to address the N-word issue.
In her statement, Earle expressed regret over her handling of the situation, implying that she received poor advice from those around her.
"I wasn't sure how to handle it and unfortunately the advice I was given, although well intended, was wrong," Earle writes. "There is no one to blame but myself for not standing my ground."