 Miami Influencer Alix Earle Apologies for Using N-Word in 2014 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Influencer Alix Earle Apologizes for Using N-Word Ten Years Ago

Earle said she was 13 years old at the time and "did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word."
August 27, 2024
TikTok influencer Alix Earle has apologized after coming under fire for using the n-word in social media posts when she was a young teen.
TikTok influencer Alix Earle has apologized after coming under fire for using the n-word in social media posts when she was a young teen. Screenshots via @alixearle/TikTok
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

TikTok influencer Alix Earle has apologized after coming under fire for repeatedly using the word "nigga" in ten-year-old social media posts that resurfaced recently.

Earle, a 23-year-old University of Miami graduate who skyrocketed to internet fame in 2020, published a statement on Instagram yesterday acknowledging posts from the summer of 2014 on her long-dormant Ask.fm account in which she used the slur.
click to enlarge
Screenshot via @alix_earle/Instagram

Saying she's "deeply sorry that my words have hurt many and have led people to believe that I have any prejudice in my heart," Earle notes that she was 13 years old at the time and "did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word."

"That is no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age," the statement reads. "That absolutely is not the way I speak or what I stand for."

And further down: "Regardless of what's being said online, I wanted to come on here to address the facts and most importantly apologize."

As previously reported in New Times, screenshots published on Reddit in 2022 showed user @Alix_earle replying to questions on the formerly Q&A-style site. In response to one anonymous question from June 25, 2014, that asked, "Why did you say bye bye Annie," @Alix_earle responded, "Take a joke nigga."

Another question from June 28, 2014, which vaguely asked "with who" — presumably a follow-up to a previous inquiry — @Alix_earle responded, "My nigga."

The screenshots were initially shared in the Reddit community r/AlixEarleSnark, then resurfaced again on TikTok earlier this month.

Earle's statement comes more than two weeks after news first broke about the decade-old social media posts.

In the meantime, the influencer kept up her habitual routine of sharing near-daily videos on TikTok, from clips of her out on the town for a girls' night to her making chicken soup. Notably, such posts have been inundated with comments from users imploring Earle to address the N-word issue.

In her statement, Earle expressed regret over her handling of the situation, implying that she received poor advice from those around her.

"I wasn't sure how to handle it and unfortunately the advice I was given, although well intended, was wrong," Earle writes. "There is no one to blame but myself for not standing my ground." 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex DeLuca is a Miami New Times staff writer who focuses on news, crime, and public safety, education, and cannabis. Prior to joining New Times in June 2020, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
"Floating" Fort Lauderdale Mansion Hits the Market for $50 Million

The Rich

"Floating" Fort Lauderdale Mansion Hits the Market for $50 Million

By Naomi Feinstein
Lawsuit: Miami Jeweler Claims Floyd Mayweather Jr. Stiffed Him for $4M in Luxury Watches, Diamond Jewelry

Celebrities

Lawsuit: Miami Jeweler Claims Floyd Mayweather Jr. Stiffed Him for $4M in Luxury Watches, Diamond Jewelry

By Naomi Feinstein
Goin' Hungry: Parkland School Snack Ban Sparks Parent Outrage

Education

Goin' Hungry: Parkland School Snack Ban Sparks Parent Outrage

By Zulekha Pitts
Study Finds Miami Is Rudest U.S. City

Miami Life

Study Finds Miami Is Rudest U.S. City

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation