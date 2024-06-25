Best Power Couple

There's a fine line between cringe and cute — and unlike most TikTok couples, Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle are the latter. Berrios is a Miami Dolphins wide receiver, and Earle is a University of Miami grad who skyrocketed to TikTok fame with her Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos (she currently boasts a whopping 6.6 million followers). A conventionally attractive, model-looking couple, it's easy to see why people obsess over them. They're like real-life Barbie and Ken dolls. But aside from being easy on the eyes, Berrios and Earle also seem to have an incredibly wholesome relationship, which they made official in November 2023. Earle often posts about quality time the duo spends with loved ones, like Berrios hosting the TikToker's family and friends at his home for barbecues and sleepovers with Earle's young siblings. Maybe it's a big saccharine, but in a chaotic world, there's nothing wrong with enjoying a bit of light, hopeful, eye-candy content.