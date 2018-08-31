Oh, Cool, Miami Will Probably Get Tropical Rain Labor Day Weekend

Things are rough in Florida right now. Most residents don't have $1,000 in the bank. The Republican nominee for governor keeps "accidentally" saying racist stuff and hanging out with racist people and getting support from other racist people.

Were you, perhaps, looking forward to a fun Labor Day weekend spent sunning yourself on the beach, drinking to excess, and blacking out in a warm haze as you temporarily forget the world's problems? Think again. Tropical weather is coming. Per the National Weather Service, there's a 10 percent chance the front churning in the Caribbean morphs into a full-fledged tropical storm. And even if it doesn't, we're probably gonna get a whole bunch of rain.

Seriously, check out how the storm is slated to roll right over Miami: