Miami Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips Shares Recovery Ahead of Training Camp

On July 17, Phillips revealed his progress in his Instagram stories, showcasing drills on the field.
With training camp just a week away, starting July 23, Phillips' looks like he's well on his way to reclaiming his spot on the field. As he gears up for his return, fans are eager to see how he'll make his mark on the Dolphins' defense in his fourth season with the team.
Whoa. Jaelan Phillips looking sharp in barefoot agility ladder drills ahead of Dolphins training camp’s open next week.— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 16, 2024
Phillips is coming back from a torn Achilles in the late November Black Friday win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/3V82S4F2TU
Phillips had 6.5 sacks last season before the injury took him out. He was among several key players that were out with injuries when the Dolphins headed into the playoffs.
The Phins' season ended with a loss in the Wild Card round to the Kansas City Chiefs, who would go on to win Super Bowl LVII.