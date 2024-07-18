 Miami Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips Shares Recovery Ahead of Training Camp | Miami New Times
Miami Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips Shares Recovery Ahead of Training Camp

Jaelan Phillips was one of the Dolphins' defensive standouts before an injury took him out last season.
July 18, 2024
Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
As he prepares for the 2024 season, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips is sharing his recovery from a severe Achilles injury that sidelined him before the team made a short-lived playoff run last year.

On July 17, Phillips revealed his progress in his Instagram stories, showcasing drills on the field.
Instagram: @jjphillips
In a series of Instagram stories on July 16, Phillips showed off his agility and speed while performing ladder drills, underscoring his determination to return to the field. Just four months ago, he faced the daunting challenge of not being able to walk after the injury, which occurred during the Dolphins' 2023 Black Friday victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
With training camp just a week away, starting July 23, Phillips' looks like he's well on his way to reclaiming his spot on the field. As he gears up for his return, fans are eager to see how he'll make his mark on the Dolphins' defense in his fourth season with the team.

Phillips had 6.5 sacks last season before the injury took him out. He was among several key players that were out with injuries when the Dolphins headed into the playoffs.

The Phins' season ended with a loss in the Wild Card round to the Kansas City Chiefs, who would go on to win Super Bowl LVII.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
