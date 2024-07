Miami Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips Shares Recovery Ahead of Training Camp

Whoa. Jaelan Phillips looking sharp in barefoot agility ladder drills ahead of Dolphins training camp’s open next week.



Phillips is coming back from a torn Achilles in the late November Black Friday win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/3V82S4F2TU — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 16, 2024

As he prepares for the 2024 season, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips is sharing his recovery from a severe Achilles injury that sidelined him before the team made a short-lived playoff run last year.On July 17, Phillips revealed his progress in his Instagram stories, showcasing drills on the field.In a series of Instagram stories on July 16, Phillips showed off his agility and speed while performing ladder drills, underscoring his determination to return to the field. Just four months ago, he faced the daunting challenge of not being able to walk after the injury, which occurred during the Dolphins' 2023 Black Friday victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.With training camp just a week away, starting July 23, Phillips' looks like he's well on his way to reclaiming his spot on the field. As he gears up for his return, fans are eager to see how he'll make his mark on the Dolphins' defense in his fourth season with the team.Phillips had 6.5 sacks last season before the injury took him out. He was among several key players that were out with injuries when the Dolphins headed into the playoffs.The Phins' season ended with a loss in the Wild Card round to the Kansas City Chiefs, who would go on to win Super Bowl LVII.