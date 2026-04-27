Alexander Brothers, Now Convicted Sex Offenders, Drop Defamation Lawsuit

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 13: Alon Alexander, 37, right, and his twin brother, Oren, left, attend their bond hearing at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building on December 13, 2024 in Miami, Florida. The Alexanders have been charged with multiple state and federal crimes, including sex trafficking and rape. (Photo by Matias J. Ocner-Pool/Getty Images)

The infamous trio of Miami brothers Alon, Oren, and Tal Alexander have moved to drop a $500 million defamation lawsuit they filed in June 2025 against The Real Deal, according to court records.

After arguing the publication “relentlessly published articles containing false and misleading statements” about the brothers, attorneys for the Alexander brothers on Friday filed to withdraw their claims against The Real Deal. The original complaint (attached below) claimed that the outlet published a series of “false and misleading” stories accusing the Alexander brothers of rape and sexual abuse.

The compliant argued that The Real Deal, the publication that broke the initial story about the sexual assault allegations against the brothers, attacked the Alexanders for cheap clicks and to “boost revenue in order to salvage its stale and stagnant media content.”

“TRD’s months-long smear campaign against the Alexander Team drove their entire book of business into the hands of those very competitors who have sponsored and promoted TRD’s false publications,” the lawsuit alleged. “Not surprisingly, TRD has faced serious backlash online due to its regression from reporting on legitimate real estate news to becoming a glorified tabloid.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the This Week’s Top Stories newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Sports

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

“However, even though the Alexander Team formed a connection with TRD, they, unlike many other brokers in the industry, were not advertisers on their platform and therefore did not directly contribute to TRD’s revenue.”

The decision to withdraw comes about a month and a half after a New York jury convicted the trio of sex-trafficking.

When asked whether attorneys dropped the lawsuit because of the conviction, a spokesman for the Alexander brothers said, “While we continue to believe the reporting omitted critical facts and context, including information that raised serious questions about the credibility of certain claims, we are choosing to focus our efforts on the appellate process. The record will eventually prove the claims false and the Alexanders innocent.

advertisement advertisement

“Our priority now is ensuring the case is reviewed based on a complete and accurate record.”

Real Deal publisher Amir Krangy hasn’t responded to New Times‘ request for comment, but issued a a statement shared on Instagram after the lawsuit’s filing in June 2025, calling it a “frivolous and cynical attempt to weaponize the legal system,” noting that the outlet’s reporting on the brothers has been “fair and conscientious.”

“The First Amendment is the cornerstone of a free society,” the statement read. “When powerful figures use the courts to punish the press, they’re not just attacking a media outlet – they’re attacking the public’s right to know. We look forward to this case being tossed out, and we believe those who abuse the legal process to silence the press should be held accountable.”

advertisement

But as one defamation challenge quells itself, another is still brewing against the publication, known for stories focused on real estate and its marquee names (like the Alexander brothers of years past). A former associate of the now-infamous trio says he inaccurately caught up in sex crime allegations against the brothers, according to court records.

Ohad Fisherman’s defamation lawsuit (attached below) argues the publication (and several others in South Florida) ran with stories about his involvement in a sexual battery case before prosecutors dismissed him upon seeing a video with a timestamp that suggested he wasn’t at the crime scene, according to Miami-Dade County court records.

Korangy said in a statement to New Times at the time the complaint was filed that the publication “reported fairly and accurately on the allegations against Mr. Fisherman, on his arrest, and ultimately on the withdrawal of the case against him by the Florida State prosecutor.”