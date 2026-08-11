ICE detained Miami United FC midfielder Matías Pourrain at Fort Lauderdale Airport as the team prepared to fly to Los Angeles for a national championship match.

Matías Pourrain was eating a slice of pizza at Terminal 2 in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with his semi-professional soccer team last week when U.S. Immigration ans Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained him, altering his flight plans from a tournament final in Los Angeles to a detention center in Glades County.

“He was finally sent to a detention center after spending three days at the Miramar office, sleeping sitting up, in a cell with 68 other men, including men who were being processed coming out of prison for homicide, rape, armed robbery,” his attorney Regina de Moraes told New Times in a written statement, adding that they fed the men with vending machines and didn’t offer showers for three days.

Miami United Football Club (a semi-pro team based in Hialeah that plays in the fourth tier of soccer in the nation) announced the arrest of the 34-year-old Argentinian midfielder on Aug. 7. The arrest comes as ICE is cracking down on immigrants in airports, where arrests have surged since July, according to The New York Times.

The team was traveling to the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) National Championship in Los Angeles, which they lost 3-1 to Portland-based Deportivo Rose City. Miami United posted an official statement about the arrest on Instagram before the game.

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“Miami United FC was deeply shocked by the detention of our player Matías Pourrain before he departed for Los Angeles,” according to the statement. “From the very first moment, the club has been fully at Matías and his family’s side, providing legal support, making an attorney available, and remaining in constant contact with his family.

“We are cooperating with all parties involved and doing everything within our ability to help resolve this situation in the best possible way. Matías is not only an exceptional footballer, but an even better person and an important part of the Miami United family. His teammates, coaches, staff, and the entire club stand firmly behind him and his family. We are with you, Matías.”

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials haven’t responded to New Times’ email seeking comment. But a DHS spokesperson told Newsweek, “Pourrain was admitted to the United States legally through Atlanta on Nov. 12, 2019, and was authorized to remain in the country for six months.” When that period of admission expired, on May 11, 2020, Pourrain stayed in the U.S., the agency continued.

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His brother, Juan Pourrain, told Argentinian outlet Todo Noticias that the man had sought asylum and possessed a Social Security number and authorization to work.

“He had asylum status, but he also had Social Security, a work permit; all his papers were in order, but he was waiting for his appointment. It seems that now they are arresting those who have pending appointments.” Juan told the publication.

According to DHS’ detainee database, Matías is in custody at the Glades County Detention Center.

DHS sent New Times an emailed statement. “On August 6, 2026, ICE arrested Matias Alejandro Pourrain, an illegal alien from Argentina, at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. On November 12, 2019, Pourrain was legally admitted into the country at the Atlanta Intercontinental Airport, with permission to stay for six months. He chose to stay beyond May 11, 2020, in violation of our nation’s laws,” the statement reads.

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“Pourrain will remain in ICE custody pending his removal proceedings and will receive full due process.

“Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream,” a DHS spokesperson wrote. “If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

De Moraes on Monday told New Times she’s filed a motion for bond and requested a hearing date.